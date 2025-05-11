“Stop Playing in Other Countries”: NFL Fans Are Unhappy With the International Week 1 Matchup Between the Chiefs and the Chargers

Sep 29, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws the ball in the first quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Of late, the NFL hasn’t just dipped its toes into global waters — it dove in headfirst. The 2025–26 season will feature not one, not two, not three, but eight regular-season games played across six different countries. It’s ambitious, to say the least, and a record-setting push that shows just how serious the NFL is about becoming a true global sport. But do the fans like it? Not so much.

Advertisement

To kick things off, a heavyweight AFC West showdown between the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers will take place in São Paulo, Brazil. Set for September 5, 2025, at Arena Corinthians, the Week 1 opener will mark the NFL’s return to Brazil after its debut in 2024.

It also puts two of the league’s most recognizable quarterbacks — Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert — on international display right out of the gate.

But not everyone’s buying into the global hype. “Stop playing in other countries,” wrote a fan under the latest report. “Give up on these international games already,” penned another.

Give up on these International games already !!!!! — Crypto XR Sweet P (@FLA_Real_Estate) May 11, 2025

While many may be surprised by the fan backlash against the league’s expansion, some would argue it all traces back to last year’s Week 1 opener in Brazil.

Here’s why: the South American country made its NFL debut by hosting the league opener between the Eagles and Packers — a 34–29 shootout that looked great on paper but, on the field, quite literally got messy.

Players from both teams struggled with footing on the slippery turf at Neo Química Arena. Concerns about field safety also dominated postgame headlines, prompting many to wonder whether the venue was ready for primetime. So naturally, fans didn’t seem too stoked about the league returning to The Land of Samba.

The rest of the fanbase, meanwhile, criticized the NFL for hosting a “mid” matchup for international fans. “Went from Eagles vs. Packers last year to this mid off lmao,” critiqued a fan. “Get ready for the worst football game ever,” remarked another.

Regardless of what the majoritarian view is, this year’s opener promises to be a treat for football fans. The Kansas City Chiefs enter as three-time defending AFC Champions. Meanwhile, the Chargers, led by Jim Harbaugh, are coming off an 11–6 playoff season and are hungry to finally challenge the Chiefs’ near-decade-long dominance in the AFC West.

Moreover, Mahomes owns a 10–2 career record vs. the Chargers and an even more staggering 35–5 mark against the division since becoming the starter in 2018. But for a Chargers team on the rise, this international showdown is an early chance to prove they’re more than just second place again. Safe to say, we have a cracker on our hands.