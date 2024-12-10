“Joe Burrow Dressed Like a 90s Movie Theater Carpet”: Fans React To Bengals QB’s Pre-Game Outfit For The Cowboys Game

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) practices his throw before Dallas Cowboys during Monday Night Football at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Monday, December 9, 2024. Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joe Burrow once told the media he’s not a big “dress-up” guy, but his gameday outfits tell a different story. The Bengals’ star QB consistently turns heads with his pregame fits, leaving fans in awe of his bold style. Joe Shiesty has a knack for making anything he wears look good. However, his outfit on Monday Night Football against the Cowboys has taken social media by storm—this time sparking a wave of memes and jokes.

Burrow came to match week 14’s gameday wearing a black suit with multi-color stripes all over the top and pants, big black boots, and aviators. A fan meme account compared the outfit to the 90’s Movie Theather Carpet, while another commented that his fit was reminiscent of an old screensaver. Fans had a lot of imaginative comparisons to make:

His outfit reminds me of my old computer screen saver — TB EGO  (@TomBradyEgo) December 9, 2024

Another chimed in and added,

Joe Burrow is dressed like Terminal 1 at Ohare. pic.twitter.com/D4kYqMPSFf — Alexis (@TheNotoriousLEX) December 10, 2024

A fan quipped,

joe burrow looks like the friend you purposely didn’t invite to cosmic bowling but he showed up anyway and brought his own ball pic.twitter.com/hZbjSzd5Dm — greg (@gandalf_thegreg) December 10, 2024

A user commented,

Where would you even buy something like that? — this_is_easy (@this_is_easy) December 9, 2024

Others said,

Joe Burrow walking into the Monday Night game in Dallas pic.twitter.com/rfq8JOLAs3 — “INFAMOUS” ‼️COMING SOON‼️ (@SantinoCorleon) December 9, 2024

Last week, he showed up at Paycor Stadium for the game against the Steelers in a pink jacket, black and white crayon print denim jeans, and white sneakers. He topped that ensemble with a beanie hat.

With four weeks still left in the season, fans can expect to see him in a few more outrageous outfits.