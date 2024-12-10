mobile app bar

"Joe Burrow Dressed Like a 90s Movie Theater Carpet": Fans React To Bengals QB's Pre-Game Outfit For The Cowboys Game

Ayush Juneja
Published

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) practices his throw before Dallas Cowboys during Monday Night Football at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Monday, December 9, 2024.

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) practices his throw before Dallas Cowboys during Monday Night Football at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Monday, December 9, 2024. Cara Owsley/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Joe Burrow once told the media he’s not a big “dress-up” guy, but his gameday outfits tell a different story. The Bengals’ star QB consistently turns heads with his pregame fits, leaving fans in awe of his bold style. Joe Shiesty has a knack for making anything he wears look good. However, his outfit on Monday Night Football against the Cowboys has taken social media by storm—this time sparking a wave of memes and jokes.

Burrow came to match week 14’s gameday wearing a black suit with multi-color stripes all over the top and pants, big black boots, and aviators. A fan meme account compared the outfit to the 90’s Movie Theather Carpet, while another commented that his fit was reminiscent of an old screensaver. Fans had a lot of imaginative comparisons to make:

Another chimed in and added,

A fan quipped,

A user commented,

Others said,

Last week, he showed up at Paycor Stadium for the game against the Steelers in a pink jacket, black and white crayon print denim jeans, and white sneakers. He topped that ensemble with a beanie hat.

With four weeks still left in the season, fans can expect to see him in a few more outrageous outfits.

