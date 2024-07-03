Joe Burrow Puts Himself Alongside Shaquille O’Neal and Odell Beckham Jr. on LSU’s Mount Rushmore

There must be something in the water in Baton Rouge that helps LSU produce some of the finest athletes in America, and Joe Burrow is certainly one of them. The Bengals QB may not have started his college career at LSU, but that’s where he transformed into the 1st overall pick. Yet, does that put him on the Mount Rushmore of players the program developed? While it may not be said for others, Burrow certainly thinks so.

During a recent interview with Complex Sports, Joe Shiesty confidently revealed his list of who belongs on LSU’s Mount Rushmore, even placing himself among contenders like Shaquille O’Neal and Odell Beckham Jr.

It wasn’t anything surprising that the Bengals QB put a 4-time NBA Champion, a 3-time Finals MVP, and Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neil on top. He followed Shaq with another NBA and College Basketball legend, Pete “Pistol” Maravich. The late LSU star was a 5-time NBA All-Star despite playing only a decade in the league.

However, while many athletes are humble enough to leave themselves out of the equation, Burrow didn’t follow that trend, placing himself at third — not surprising for a Heisman winner and a former 1st overall pick.

While he didn’t hesitate with his first three names, the star QB took his time naming the fourth—eventually settling for Odell Beckham Jr. The former LSU wideout may not be the same player who set the league alight with his performances for the Giants, but he is still impactful enough to earn a spot. Plus, a Super Bowl ring and that iconic catch against the Dallas Cowboys certainly bolster his case.

.@JoeyB gave us his top four LSU athletes of all time pic.twitter.com/INmalZhfpp — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) July 2, 2024

Those were undoubtedly four excellent choices, but Burrow did leave many deserving ones out who deserved a mention.

LSU Legends Not Named on Burrow’s Mount Rushmore

LSU’s rich history includes many athletes who could claim a spot on Mount Rushmore, perhaps even ahead of Burrow. One such player is NBA Hall of Famer Bob Pettit. As the second overall pick, Pettit went on to become a two-time MVP and an 11-time NBA All-Star. Inducted into both the college and NBA Hall of Fame, he was also the first Tiger to have his number retired by the university.

Billy Cannon is another name that is still remembered by many old-timers in LSU history. He played as a halfback, return specialist, and safety. During his three-year tenure, he was named a unanimous All-American twice, won a Natty, and clinched the Heisman Trophy.

Ben Simmons also deserves a shoutout, even though he played only a single season in college before being drafted 1st overall in the 2016 NBA draft by the 76ers. “Honey Badger,” Tyrann Mathieu, was a consensus All-American, won the best defensive player in college football, and was a finalist for the Heisman Trophy during his time with the Tigers.

In the case of Booger McFarland, a defensive tackle from LSU was drafted in the 1st round by the Bucs. He played nine seasons in the NFL and won 2 Super Bowls.

Andrew Whitworth had a respectable 16-year NFL career with the Bengals and the Rams, winning a Super Bowl. He was also a National Champion during his time at Baton Rouge.

Last but not least, both Justin Jefferson and Ja’Maar Chase have dominated the league since their arrival and deserve a place on LSU’s Mount Rushmore. These athletes, along with Burrow, Shaq, Maravich, and Beckham Jr., showcase the impressive legacy of talent that has come through the storied program.