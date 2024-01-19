Sports Collector Seeks To Splash Insane Six Figure Sum For Patrick Mahomes’ Broken Helmet Estimated To Be Worth $500,000

Jan 13, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; The helmet of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) cracks during his run as Miami Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott (21) makes contact in a 2024 AFC wild card game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

It was certainly an anomaly when Patrick Mahomes’ helmet shattered during his playoff game against the Miami Dolphins. Fans blamed the poor helmet quality, while the company pointed fingers at the freezing weather. Well, that could be a possibility, as it was the fourth coldest game in NFL history, and everyone saw how Andy Reid’s frozen mustache stole the show.

Advertisement

The day became extra special with the Kansas City Chiefs securing a comfortable 26-7 victory over the Dolphins, making Patrick Mahomes‘ helmet both memorable and highly valuable for collectors. Right after the game ended, sports enthusiasts gathered to discuss the worth of Mahomes’ broken helmet.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JeremyCom/status/1746566448594780622?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Sports collector Jeremy Padawer took to Twitter to share a noteworthy moment during the game. In the third quarter, Mahomes, in a sprint toward the end zone, collided with Dolphins safety DeShon Elliot. The impact was so intense that it broke off a part of Mahomes’ helmet shell.

Padawer sharing the video, added that the damaged Mahomes helmet had become an instant collectible in the sports market with an estimated value of $500,000. He wrote,

“Instant $500,000 helmet. Mahomes Chiefs helmet cracks = instant collectible.”

In response to Jeremy’s tweet, another collector seized the opportunity and pledged a $100,000 bounty for the prized item. The collector named Chase Jordan, while stating himself not to be a football collector, expressed skepticism about the $500,000 valuation.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/goatcollect/status/1746606865730200010?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

However, he suggested opening up the bidding for the Mahomes helmet, with a condition that the winning bid should go towards a charity of the Chief’s or Patrick Mahomes’ choice.

Kelce Brothers Discuss Patrick Mahomes’ Cracked Helmet

In a recent episode of the “New Heights Podcast”, the Kelce brothers, Jason and Travis, discussed Patrick Mahomes’ cracked helmet incident. Jason Kelce noted how the helmet took a hit while Pat fought to reach the end zone. Travis too expressing disbelief stated he never saw helmets break in his entire life and emphasized that playing with such damaged helmets shouldn’t be allowed. Travis stated,

“That was ridiculous. I’ve never seen that ever in my life. I’m looking at this guy telling me the play and I’m like looking through his helmet at his skin on his head and I’m just you’re not allowed to play with this.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/C2P9O9YxXb_/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Patty Mahomes in that game continued for two more plays with the cracked helmet before the officials insisted on a replacement. The Kelce brothers highlighted the difficulty of swapping helmets mid-game, emphasizing that the new one doesn’t fit perfectly.

Moreover, Travis Kelce compared Mahomes’ broken helmet to a “weapon of war” suggesting that the damaged helmet is now like an antique piece of sports history. Jason adding a humorous touch, claimed it as a collector’s item almost as valuable as a Travis’ rookie cards.

Mahomes’ helmet has etched itself into memory, and if the Chiefs continue their winning streak, securing Super Bowl LVIII, its value could skyrocket. Collectors would undoubtedly want to get their hands on this historic piece.