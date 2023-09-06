Hours After Drawing High Praise From Tom Brady, Deion Sanders’ Son Shedeur’s Estimated NIL Earnings Roll Past $3,500,000 Mark, Beating Joe Burrow’s Base Salary by a Country Mile

Shedeur Sanders is getting all the attention in the world after his spectacular debut against TCU. In fact, GOAT Tom Brady is mighty impressed with his heroics. As it turns out, after the game, Shedeur’s expected NIL value also shot up to $3,800,000, which is way more than base salaries of several star QBs like Joe Burrow, Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert, and Trevor Lawrence.

Shedeur is on a roll after his electrifying win which turned a lot of heads and could even keep bringing him attention for the rest of his career. However, it also resulted in a massive 192 percent increase in his NIL value in a matter of days. So much so that he became the highest-valued college football player, even ahead of five-star Texas QB Arch Manning.

Shedeur Sanders Trumps Joe Burrow, Dak Prescott, Justin Herbert With Estimated NIL Money

With his new estimate of $3.8 million, Shedeur has not only surpassed all the NCAA football athletes but has also trumped NFL base salaries of QBs like Joe Burrow and Dak Prescott in the process. His stark $2.5 million increase, made him the second highest valued student-athlete only second to LeBron James’ son Bronny James.

Shedeur made full use of the sudden rise of his fame and latched on to the trend to make his followers grow to 1.1 million on Instagram. His $3.8 million NFL estimate is nearly four times that of Joe Burrow’s base salary which is $1,010,000. However, Burrow is expected to sign the NFL’s biggest QB deal ever in the coming week with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Moreover, Shedeur’s NIL money is $2 million more than Dak Prescott’s $1,700,000 base salary. While he has also trumped other NFL stars like Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence who earn $1,010,000 and $940,000 respectively as base amount. This is a huge feat for any student-athlete.

Tom Brady Can’t Stop Praising Deion Sanders’ Son

Shedeur, who has a NIL deal with BRADY Brand, even received high praise from Tom Brady himself. During his first episode of the Let’s Go! Podcast of the season, Tom Brady couldn’t stop talking about the relationship between Deion Sanders and his sons, especially Shedeur. “You know what was pretty great to see this last weekend?” he said. “Deion and Shedeur out there at Colorado balling. Man, talk about a father-son duo. That was so cool to watch. It’s what life’s all about.”

Brady even texted Shedeur after his 510-yard game against TCU. Being the NFL GOAT, terrific Tom only had three words for him. “Don’t be satisfied,” Brady texted Coach Prime’s son. All this shows that Deion’s son seems destined for greatness.