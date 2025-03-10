Chase Daniel Explains Why Josh Allen Is the Highest-Paid NFL QB for the Next 4 Years, Surpassing Dak Prescott

Josh Allen signed a massive contract extension with the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. He’s set to make $55 million per year over the next six seasons, totaling $330 million. The deal also includes $250 million guaranteed — the largest guarantee in an NFL contract ever. It even surpasses Dak Prescott’s as the highest-paid in total value by nearly $100 million, and Chase Daniel believes the Bills were smart to get ahead of the market before it readjusts.

Daniel was a backup journeyman quarterback during his days in the NFL. His career earnings totaled $41 million throughout his time in the NFL. That’s why he seemed almost in awe of Allen for signing his mega-deal.

Daniel talked about how it’s a deal that should be celebrated and that Allen wasn’t being paid enough on his previous contract for what he had been producing in Orchard Park.

“Josh deserves it. MVP this year, he was grossly underpaid, making $43 million per year. Around the 14th highest-paid quarterback. But significance-wise this is big because Josh Allen had 4 years left on his contract. They pretty much tore it up, said, ‘You know what? You’re worth way more than that,’” the former QB said on The Facility.

It certainly wasn’t typical for an NFL franchise to offer their QB a massive contract without some holdout or drama — just look at the Matthew Stafford deal.

Usually, a team would take advantage of the affordable contract and supplement other expensive options around it. But the Bills decided to honor their quarterback for his incredible season and gave him a historic contract. This is something more teams should do instead of dragging negotiations out.

Furthermore, Daniel pointed out that Dak’s contract is back-loaded — so much so that Allen has now become the highest-paid player over the next four years.

“Josh Allen, over the next 4 years, gets $220 million,” Daniel said, getting an impressed reaction from his co-hosts. “That number is significant, you know why? Because it surpasses Dak Prescott over 4 years by $1 million. He’s now the highest-paid quarterback over the next 4 years in NFL history.”

.@ChaseDaniel reacts to Josh Allen signing 6yr/$330M and record $250M guaranteed mega-deal with the Bills “It’s a huge celebration for Josh. He won MVP and was grossly underpaid.” pic.twitter.com/xv1AfqZt37 — The Facility (@TheFacilityFS1) March 10, 2025

The full details of Allen’s deal have yet to be revealed, but if Daniel is correct — citing data he received from his producer — the Bills QB will make $220 million over the next four years. However, Daniel argued that despite Prescott’s $60 million per year contract, he will earn only $219 million in that same period.

The Cowboys recently restructured their QB’s contract, back-loading some of this year’s payout to later years by converting a portion into a signing bonus. Whether this is the effect Daniel was referring to is unclear, as our calculations indicate that Dak will make more than $219 million over the next four years. There may be incentives or performance-based bonuses affecting the final payout, but the same could also apply to Allen.

Should Lamar and Mahomes ask for a new deal?

With one of the upper-echelon quarterbacks receiving an extension, Daniel wondered if others might come forth and ask for a new deal as well. He mentioned Patrick Mahomes, who signed the most valuable contract in NFL history back in 2020 for $450 million. But that’s only $45 million a year for a three-time Super Bowl-winning QB. Daniel also talked about Lamar Jackson, who just signed a new deal with the Ravens in 2023.

“Both have multiple years left on their deal… And they’re seeing the Bills were able to tear up Josh Allen’s contract, now it’s time for them to get paid. You’re seeing this market correction, and you’re seeing it early. The Bills decided to pay Allen now because they know his contract is up in 2-3 years, and the price only goes up.”

It’ll be interesting to see if the Ravens or Chiefs look at Allen’s deal and decide to follow in the Bills’ footsteps and extend their star quarterbacks. After all, they are two of the top five gunslingers in the league.

However, Mahomes has expressed in the past that he’s comfortable where he’s at. It would be surprising for him to cause drama over his contract now. He’s still making almost $200 million more in total than what the next highest guy will make.

Lamar, on the other hand, could very well press for a new deal. He did extend recently, but the Bills just showed him that recent extensions can be torn up if the talent is good enough.

Lamar is definitely that talented, up there with the likes of Allen and Mahomes. He should be commanding more guaranteed money than his current $185 million, one could argue. Especially since Jordan Love, Trevor Lawrence, and Justin Herbert, are all making more than him on an average annual value.