Joe Burrow Rumored to Have Shaved His Head After Viral Snap Leaves Fans in Shambles

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) looks on during a press conference after at the IEL Indoor Facility in Cincinnati on Tuesday, June 11, 2024. Credit – USA TODAY Sports

For many NFL fans, Joe Burrow is indisputably the most charismatic quarterback in the league, with looks that turn heads. However, apart from his babyface, what makes the Bengals QB desirable are his luscious locks. Over the past two seasons, his hairstyle has become a major topic of discourse, with constant rumors circulating about how he has grown them so long. Hence, fans were taken aback today when pictures emerged of Burrow with his head shaved.

Last night, Burrow’s friend Frank took to Instagram to share a few snaps of his vacation in Ohio with the QB and their friends. In one of those snaps, Burrow and his boys had their backs toward the camera while facing Buckeye Lake. However, the peculiar part about the photo was the absence of the famed luscious locks on the QB’s head.

This photo has since gone viral and sent football fans into a frenzy. While he did not go fully bald, Burrow in a butch cut was the last thing his fans imagined. They were naturally in shock and denial. See for yourselves:

Unfortunately for the fans in denial and for those requesting the front angle, the shave was indirectly confirmed by Burrow’s hairstylist in a social media post.

“The Most Fear-Inducing Text…” Burrow’s Stylist Confirms the Rumors

As the rumor mill went buzzing with the shock of Burrow’s shave, the Bengals QB’s stylist, Kyle Smith, took to “X” to share a screenshot of a conversation between him and Burrow. In the screenshot, the QB was seen confessing to his “sins.” “I did it,” he wrote.

The QB’s out-of-the-blue decision stunned the stylist himself. Like many others, Kyle asked Burrow for a front angle. While the front angle wasn’t in the screenshot, the caption of the stylist does confirm that Burrow got through with it. “One of the most fear-inducing texts you can receive as a stylist,” wrote Kyle in the caption.

While the general consensus around this sudden hairstyle change has been negative so far, a few hopeful romantics hoped that this change in hairstyles would also result in a change in fortunes for Burrow and his Bengals. The bottom line is that fans will forgive you for anything as long as you deliver it on the field.

As far as looks are concerned, it’s hard to judge without a front angle. But considering Burrow’s athletic physique, and chiseled face cut, it’s hard to see the buzz cut / butch cut not suiting him. After all, the beauty is in the eyes of the beholder.