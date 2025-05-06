“Our Ancestors Paved the Way”: DeAndre Hopkins Shows How He Embraced the “Black Style” Theme at Met Gala 2025

Many NFL superstars were seen walking the red carpet at the 2025 Met Gala, with notable appearances from Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, Joe Burrow, and even Justin Jefferson. But among these modern-day stars was a veteran nearing the end of his career, DeAndre Hopkins. And after the event, DHop took to Instagram to showcase his outfit and explain how it paid homage to his ancestors.

Advertisement

Hopkins looked snazzy. He arrived wearing an all black suit with a sleek black overcoat to match. On his feet were also a pair of black dress shoes. It was a simple yet stylish look for DHop.

After the event, though, DeAndre revealed via Instagram that his outfit went beyond the idea of looking stylish. He wanted to pay homage to his black ancestors and how they dressed when they arrived on boats as slaves in the Americas.

Along with the pictures of his outfit, Hopkins wrote a powerful caption. “This is not a trend. Our ancestors paved the way,” he penned.

Additionally, Hopkins’s cornrows hairstyle embraced both his heritage and the theme of this year’s Met Gala — ‘Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,’ which explored how Black dandyism has served as a tool of both enslavement and liberation throughout history.

Hopkins’ final picture in his Instagram collage included educational information about cornrows in Black heritage and their significance. All in all, it was a powerful way to wrap up the post made by the former All-Pro.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DeAndre Hopkins (@deandrehopkins)

Fans in DHop’s comments seemed to love the outfit he wore to the event. They also appreciated the message he aimed to convey alongside his attendance.

“Wait, just read the whole thing, this is super awesome Dee!!” someone commented. “History in the flesh,” another worshipped.

Of course, some Kansas City Chiefs fans also pleaded with Hopkins to return to the Kingdom. You just can’t ever escape sports talk with some people!

“Omg. KC loves you — wish you could come back to Chiefs Kingdom,” they pleaded. “Boo Hoo….. wishing you were still w the Kingdom… – looking amaze,” another added.

All in all, it was a great post from Hopkins. He showed off his Met Gala fit, made a powerful statement, and educated everyone in the process. We really hope you go and check out the post and especially read about the final picture in his collage.

The last slide from Hopkins educated everyone on why cornrows are such an important part of Black history and culture. The patterns represent much more than just beauty and appearance. In some cases, the braids were vital tools used to escape slavery.

Safe to say, it was a fascinating history lesson to learn about.