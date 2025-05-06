NFL Superstars Joe Burrow and Saquon Barkley Wore Swanky Watches at the 2025 Met Gala

Whether it was Rihanna stunning with her baby bump or Dallas-based entrepreneur Mona Patel surprising many with a robotic dog in tow, the 2025 Met Gala delivered its usual dose of fashion drama, red [blue] carpet flair, and viral moments. But this year, a few familiar NFL faces made headlines of their own.

Football royalty Joe Burrow and Saquon Barkley showed up for fashion’s biggest night, each putting their spin on this year’s theme: “Tailored for You,” a tribute to Black style and the legacy of dandyism. But while all eyes were on suits, stitching, and swagger — for some, it was what these athletes had on their wrists that stole the show.

For instance, Burrow, making his Met Gala debut, was clearly aiming for something laid-back and effortless. Unfortunately, social media wasn’t buying it.

The Bengals quarterback stepped onto the carpet in a loose-fitting, oversized dark suit paired with chunky sneakers. It was a look that leaned more 2003 NBA Draft than 2025 haute couture. Fans online didn’t hold back, as it was expected, roasting the ensemble as “12-year-old boy at a school dance” tier.

LMFAO this is what a 12 year old boy wears to his first school dance. This is what a real man wears to a Gala pic.twitter.com/XpvFFOlx0l — J.M (@JFMiii_5) May 6, 2025

That said, there was one part of Burrow’s look that did catch attention for the right reasons — his watch. On his wrist was a sleek Cartier Santos-Dumont Skeleton. The design, known for its exposed mechanics and minimalist face, screamed subtle luxury. So, even if his tailoring missed the mark, the Cartier choice added just enough elegance to keep the fashion police from throwing the flag entirely.

Barkley, on the other hand, came dressed to silence critics — literally and figuratively. Just weeks removed from online backlash for being seen interacting with Donald Trump, Barkley needed a win. And he got one.

Draped in an ultra-tailored, all-black tux with an elegant finish, the Eagles running back turned heads for all the right reasons.

But what sealed the deal for the reigning Super Bowl champ was his dazzling white gold Moser Endeavor Tourbillon with a Vantablack dial on his wrist — an extremely rare, extremely clean piece of engineering that matched the confidence and poise of his entire look. In a night filled with bold statements, Barkley’s watch added that quiet touch of elite craftsmanship.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHAD ALEXANDER (@itschadalexander)

Both athletes may play under helmets and pads most Sundays, but for one night in New York City, it was about bespoke fashion, million-dollar accessories, and stepping out of the playbook into the spotlight.

So, whether it was Joe Burrow’s Cartier cool or Barkley’s icy Moser, the Met Gala proved one thing — the NFL doesn’t just bring hits on the field. It brings the wrist game to the red carpet too.