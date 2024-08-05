Joe Burrow Talks Gameplan When Facing Patrick Mahomes

While most teams struggle to thwart Patrick Mahomes & Co. from winning games, Joe Burrow stands out with a 3-1 record against the Chiefs, including a win in the 2022 AFC Championship game. His 75% win rate indicates that he’s doing something differently from his peers. Fortunately for us, he delved into his approach to facing Mahomes during an interview on the Up & Adams Show.

Burrow stated that it’s his mentality and fearlessness that’s helped him dominate the KC Chiefs. While most teams play conservatively to minimize mistakes against stars like Mahomes and Travis Kelce, Burrow prefers not to ease off the big names in the opposition.

Instead, he revealed that he enjoys taking the fight to the defense, including a few players he’s gotten to know over the years. The Bengals QB also noted that he relishes high-pressure challenges against the Mahomes-led Chiefs because they bring out the best in him. He said:

“Gotta NOT be scared to make mistakes… gotta go out and make plays cause you know he’s gonna go out and make plays and that brings out the BEST in me.”

Interestingly, stepping up and courageously leading the team from the front against the Chiefs is a strategy also adopted by Jared Goff, who is 2-0 against Mahomes. So Burrow’s words seem to be a clear recipe for success against Kansas City.

That said, results speak for themselves, and even Chiefs fans couldn’t argue much against Burrow’s approach, as they went on to label the Bengals as their biggest threat for a three-peat this season.

Chiefs fans concede Bengals as a legitimate contender for the Super Bowl

Much to the surprise of Who Dey Nation, there wasn’t much banter from their rival fanbase. Instead, they appreciated the threat of Joe Burrow and conceded that they relish playing against him, even if he has been a thorn in their paths.

It’s good to have Burrow back. Hope he stays healthy. All 4 matchups decided by 3 points. Great games to watch as a fan, but time for Mahomes to get back to even. — Jack Buckingham (@Jbuck9797) August 4, 2024

#Chiefs biggest challenge to potentially 3-peat as SB champs is the #Bengals and Burrow, Joe has Mahomes number especially in the playoffs Joe always takes his game to another level when he faces off against Mahomes, #Bengals are the team to watch in the AFC #RuleTheJungle https://t.co/h7HAQaofI1 — Nicholas Ryan Dunn (@nickdunn22) August 4, 2024

Bengals fans, meanwhile, were proud of their star quarterback and used their tagline—‘Bengals Rule The Jungle’—to describe Burrow’s lion-hearted stance.

I love how Chargers and Chiefs was gonna be a big rivalry and then Bengals and Chiefs emerged and it’s now one of the best rivalries in all football. — Guybrush (@hdaeyn) August 5, 2024

Burrow publicly revealing his game plan is a brave move, especially with a matchup against Mahomes in Week 2 this season. Moreover, the Bengals’ QB will have to take on the defending champs on their home turf. It will be one of the highly anticipated matchups of this season, for sure, set to be held on September 15.