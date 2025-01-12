Johnny Manziel Picks Reggie Bush Over Travis Hunter as The “Best College Football Player of All Time”

Reggie Bush was the most electrifying player CFB had from 2003 to 2005. From 2022 to 2024, we had Colorado’s two-way star, Travis Hunter. It is a tough comparison to be made between these two stalwarts in their respective positions. But if the question is who is the “best college football player” between the two, Johnny Manziel’s answer is clear.

Appearing on ‘The 25 10 Show,’ Manziel was asked exactly this by the hosts and his answer was so clear that it practically fell out of his lips even before host Desean Jackson was done asking the question. The choice for Manziel was clear: “Reggie Bush,” he said with the utmost confidence.

While both players have left indelible marks on college football history, their styles reflect different eras and roles within the game, making a comparison nearly impossible.

Bush’s playing style was characterized by his ability to make defenders miss with jaw-dropping cuts and spins. He became a household name not only for his statistics but also for his highlight-reel plays that captivated audiences across the nation. His contributions were crucial in leading USC to a national championship game appearance in 2005.

Bush was not just a running back; he was a versatile weapon who could impact the game in multiple ways—whether it was through rushing, receiving, or returning kicks. This versatility is perhaps where Bush and Hunter’s abilities can be compared and contrasted.

Hunter has emerged as one of college football’s most exciting talents during his time at Colorado. Known for his exceptional versatility, Hunter has excelled as both a wide receiver and cornerback. In the 2024 season alone, he recorded 92 receptions for 1,152 yards and 14 touchdowns while also contributing defensively with four interceptions and numerous tackles. This dual-threat capability is reminiscent of Bush’s multifaceted impact on the field.

But both represent different facets of excellence in college football; different eras, different playing styles, and different positions make the notion of comparing the two in a clear-cut way nearly impossible. It would be, as they say, like comparing apples and oranges.

Manziel’s choice of Bush over Hunter may stem from Bush’s historical significance and impact during his college years. However, Hunter’s unique skill set and ability to influence games from multiple positions cannot be overlooked as he continues to build his legacy.