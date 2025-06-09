Reacting to Reggie Bush’s Rant, Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Back NFL Owners Choosing Turf Fields Over Grass

Turf has long been a sore spot among NFL players. Many argue that artificial surfaces increase the risk of injury, primarily due to their lack of give and increased friction. This means the force of impact during play is more likely to be absorbed by the player’s body.

For years, voices across the league have pleaded for a return to natural grass. But now, that plea has turned into a viral debate, thanks to Reggie Bush calling out NFL owners for putting profits over player safety.

In a recent GQ interview, the former running back pulled no punches while he championed the cause: “When we look at the studies and the correlation between field turf and ACLs, PCLs, meniscuses, just about all leg injuries, a lot of it is traced back to the surface that you play on… No sport should ever be played on turf,” he said, citing how turf fields contribute to a surge in leg injuries.

“When you’re that strong and that fast, something’s going to give… If I’m that same athlete and I plant my foot on rubber, fake grass, and I plant my cleat full speed, it’s going to grab,” Bush further said.

The former Saint added depth to his points by referencing Odell Beckham Jr.’s unfortunate Super Bowl ACL tear as a prime example: a non-contact injury on turf, that, in Bush’s words, “pretty much ended his career.”

Bush also pointed to the hypocrisy in a league that “annualizes billions every year” yet continues to choose “the cheapest, most cost-efficient” surface. But… while Reggie Bush wants turf completely banned, not everyone is on the same page.

On an episode of Nightcap, Shannon Sharpe offered a different take where he explained how turf isn’t about convenience — it’s business. So, thanks to natural grass being expensive to maintain, stadium owners choose to rely on turf’s durability to turn their venues into multi-event hubs.

From Olympic ceremonies to back-to-back NFL games, concerts, and more, turf allows stadiums to stay profitable beyond just football. That’s why Sharpe disagreed with Reggie Bush on a fundamental level.

“They have other things on those football fields… monster truck pulls, concerts. I need to have Beyoncé in there. I need to have Taylor Swift in there. I need to have other events to pay the bills,” Sharpe said.

Even Chad Johnson, who played on artificial surfaces for the majority of his career, didn’t share Bush’s concerns. “I like it, dog,” he said. “If it’s raining… I can still run full speed and stop on a dime. It’s gonna grab every time.”

Simply put, the crux of the debate isn’t just grass versus turf — it’s safety versus revenue. While players risk their bodies for millions, owners view the stadium as an investment that needs to yield a steady return. And with artificial turf, they can ensure year-round use, while grass demands care, downtime, and high costs.

So until then, unless a collective push comes from active players, turf isn’t going anywhere — and neither is the controversy.