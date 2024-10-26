Jon Gruden Rips Commanders’ Pass Defense as Caleb Williams Gears Up for Road Challenge

Caleb Williams will be hoping to make FedEx Field a happy hunting ground for him as he returns to the place where his football journey started. USC Alum struggled initially in the NFL, finding it difficult to connect to his receivers and unable to go through his progression.

However, in the last few weeks, he has drastically turned the corner, as he continues to improve and live up to the hype. This week against the high-flying Commanders, Williams will be hoping to continue his hot streak against the defense that is poor in stopping the passing game, according to Jon Gruden.

The former Raiders HC was back with another riveting episode of Gruden Loves Football, dissecting the Commanders- Bears matchup. He threw shade at Washington’s pass defense, pointing out their flaws and why they are 30th in the league in this metric:

” Everybody wants to see Caleb Williams in Washington. This is where he grew up. He’s going to have an opportunity to go up against the Commanders who have a very poor pass defense and are 30th in the league with over 100 QBR against them.”

As bad as Washington’s defense has been, the Bears haven’t been good on the road under Matt Eberflus. They are 3-16 under him and 0-2 this season while the Commanders have been undefeated at home.

However, that high-flying offense, ranked 1st in the league and averaging 31 points a game will go up against one of the best defenses in the league. Chicago’s defense is allowing only 21 points a game and only 72 QBR.

Gruden noted that the Commanders’ defense has shown significant improvement over recent weeks, with Dan Quinn tightening things up. However, depth was already an issue, and now injuries have sidelined several starters, leaving them to rely on journeymen to fill the gaps.

Even with Bobby Wagner leading the charge, they could find themselves in a situation reminiscent of last season when they lost badly at home to the Bears.

Recap of Bears’ last game with the Commanders

A lot has changed over the past year. Both the Bears and Commanders entered this season with a fresh look, each led by a rookie QB. Washington, in particular, overhauled its roster this offseason, bringing in new personnel who fit Dan Quinn’s system. Still, it’s hard for Chicago to forget the last time they faced their upcoming opponents.

Gruden, during a segment of his show, pointed out that the Bears led by Fields slaughtered the Commanders’ defense last season putting up 40 points. DJ Moore had a career game, gaining 230 yards and 3 TDs. He will be excited at the chance to go against them again.

The Bears and Caleb Williams have a chance to get a positive result on the road against this depleted Washington defense. The Commanders are stretched thin across the board, but Williams, who excels at targeting the middle of the field, has an opportunity to capitalize on it.

With the NFC North heating up in a tight race, Chicago needs this win even more than their 5-2 opponents. The Lions, Packers, and Vikings each have five wins, and a victory would make the Bears the fourth team in the division to reach that.