Jon Gruden’s Presence at Kansas City Training Camp, Wearing Full Chiefs Gear, Raises Eyebrows

Notorious Super Bowl-winning coach Jon Gruden appears to be making the rounds on football fields once again. However, no one would have guessed it would be for his former divisional rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs. Out of coaching since 2021, the former Raiders head coach has been spotted at the Chiefs’ training camp, even dressed in the team’s red.

Fox4KC reporter PJ Green captured Gruden on the field and took to X (formerly Twitter) to share brief clips from Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph. The former head coach, who shares a history with Andy Reid, appeared to be helping the latter’s coaching staff.

This news, however, wasn’t received well by the majority of fans, whether Chiefs supporters or not. While many flocked to the comments urging the Chiefs to remove him from the camp and disassociate themselves from him, a few were more open-minded, asserting that they would welcome the Super Bowl-winning coach in an advisory role.

Some even argued that after being fired by the Raiders, Gruden no longer owes them anything. See for yourself:

Helping out the defending champions after serving as head coach of bitter divisional rivals seems odd. However, Gruden appears to be making a habit of spreading his vast football knowledge by visiting various camps.

Last season, Saints head coach Dennis Allen invited him to attend offseason meetings for the team to assist the offensive coaching staff with new QB Derek Carr. He even traveled across the ocean to help the Milano Seamen, a team in the European League of Football, as an advisor.

It’s also worth mentioning that Reid and Gruden have known each other for a long time, having spent time together in Green Bay as part of Mike Holmgren’s coaching staff.

It seems the Chiefs are doing everything they can to stay relevant and fresh, even if it involves enlisting the help of an old rival/friend. The team certainly looks better than last season thanks to these recent additions.

The Chiefs look ready for a Three-Peat

The KC Chiefs may have clinched consecutive Lombardi Trophies, but the defending champions significantly struggled on the offensive front last season. Their attack, once sharp and feared by defenses, looked jagged, and even Mahomes seemed out of ideas and fatigued.

Thus, Reid and the front office decided to freshen things up this season, helping their QB become more involved in the game. Tom Pellissero, who visited the Kansas City Chiefs training camp, echoed this sentiment and noted that the offense looked quite fast—arguably faster than any other team in the league.

There are many speedsters on their roster this season, including Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice, Mecole Hardman, and even Skyy Moore. They are swimming in offensive talent. This is a considerably better Chiefs team than the last two seasons.

Adding so many weapons would give Mahomes and Reid options to run different plays, stretch the opposing defense, maximize the use of space, and just expand the play when needed. Fans could see a more explosive Chiefs attack this season as Mahomes looks to earn another MVP and break Peyton Manning’s 2013 record for most passing yards.