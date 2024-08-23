mobile app bar

Jordan Love Doesn’t Agree With the Narrative Surrounding Aaron Rodgers

Jordan Love Singles Out That One Moment Involving Aaron Rodgers That Gave Him the Chills

Sep 25, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterbacks Aaron Rodgers (12) and Jordan Love (10) run out onto the field against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

One could easily argue that Aaron Rodgers is controversy’s favorite child. But by his teammates, A-Rod is always described as the nicest human being possible. There is a stark disconnect between Rodgers’ media and real persona. And now Jordan Love has become A-Rod’s latest teammate, past or present, to debunk the popular narrative around him.

Speaking to Dianna Russini and Chase Daniel, Jordan Love theorised that the misconception around Aaron Rodgers stems from the fact that they don’t know A-Rod in real life.

As per the Packers quarterback, Rodgers in real life is one of the hardest working men that he has come across. But at the same time, the Packers legend isn’t the one to shy away from having fun making him even more endearing and respected among his peers.

“First of all, he’s a very hard worker. He demands a lot of his teammates but at the same time, he likes to have fun… We had a lot of great times in the facility. He’s always joking, having fun with the guys… he’s just one of the guys… you already have a lot of respect for him.”

Love’s glowing praise for his former teammate surprised a few considering A-Rod was the reason why he was benched for so many years. However, from Love’s perspective, it’s completely different because he got to learn a lot under Aaron.

The seat of the Green Bay quarterback is a special one in the NFL. Favre, Rodgers, and now Love have all had to go through a rite of passage that involves dealing with jealousy (whether real or planted), competition, and legacy. It is not easy to sit in that seat. But Rodgers made sure Love got the better end of the deal. Unlike his predecessor.

Aaron Rodgers Didn’t Do A Brett Favre To Jordan Love

Back when 21-year-old Aaron Rodgers was drafted by the Green Bay Packers, 35-year-old Brett Favre famously told reporters that his “contract doesn’t state” an obligation to get Rodgers “ready to play”. What proceeded then was an uncomfortable dynamic between Favre and Rodgers with people close to A-Rod calling Brett’s behaviour towards the rookie “actually cruel”.

While Rodgers eventually emerged unscathed and had a legendary career at Green Bay, he most importantly ensured that he doesn’t treat a rookie the same way he was treated by Favre. Hence from setting an example by being an impeccable role model in training sessions to taking out time to bond, Rodgers has been a wholesome teammate from all accounts.

Jordan Love in his Scoop City appearance confirmed the same and said that over the three years, he had an immense learning curve just being under Rodgers’ tutelage.

While credit should rightly go to Rodgers for not passing on the treatment he received from Favre, kudos to Love for being patient and getting the most out of his time with the Super Bowl winner. His performances last year and his latest contract are enough indicators of how well the three years being backup to Aaron Rodgers has paid off.

