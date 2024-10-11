mobile app bar

Jordan Mason Injury Report: Two Major Concerns for The 49ers, Including an AC Sprain

Nidheesh Kumar
Published

Jordan Mason

Sep 29, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Jordan Mason (24) is tackled by New England Patriots defensive end Keion White (99) during the fourth quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

The 49ers face more bad news following a wave of injuries that have sidelined several key players, including Christian McCaffrey. Now, McCaffrey’s replacement, Jordan Mason, has joined the list after suffering a serious injury in the second quarter against the Seahawks.

Mason walked off the field for X-rays and is currently questionable to return, dealing with a troubling shoulder issue. Breaking down the incident, injury analyst Jeff Mueler highlighted a primary concern for an AC sprain after Mason landed hard on his left side.

The analyst also noted that Bason barely moved his left arm, raising fears of a potential clavicle fracture. To make matters worse, there’s also concern over a possible rib injury from the fall. Meanwhile, Mueller hasn’t ruled out the risk of a shoulder subluxation as well.

While Mason’s return timeline remains uncertain, the severity of the injury is now clear. Additionally, the game visuals also underscored the seriousness of his situation.

In the meantime, rookie Isaac Guerendo has stepped in to fill the gap, but the void of Mason will be felt deeply throughout the game. Mason has led the team well in McCaffrey’s absence.

He has rushed for an impressive 85 yards on just eight carries and has totaled 601 yards this season.

With experts projecting McCaffrey’s return around Week 10, Mason’s injury has come as a blow to the 49ers unit, who were heavily relying on his talents in their star RB’s absence. Mason’s quick recovery is critical for the 49ers as they navigate this challenging stretch. 

Nidheesh Kumar

Nidheesh Kumar

A passionate sports buff, Nidheesh is in his eighth year in the media industry. While he prefers to watch the sport without picking favorite personalities, he loves Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Peyton Manning and Aaron Rodgers - for the intensity and competitiveness they bring into the game. He was a fan of The New England Patriots during The Tom Brady era, and is curiously following Kansas City Chiefs quest to achieve a new dynasty. An avid consumer of podcasts and interviews, Nidheesh enjoys watching The Pat McAfee Show, Colin Cowherd Podcast, Let's Go Podcast and Omaha Production, led by Peyton Manning. He is also interested in exploring the personal lives of players, to know them better as a human. From Gisele Bündchen to Taylor Swift - He follows what's up with the celebrities and keeps a track on their journey. Outside work, Nidheesh enjoys watching films, reading good books, listening to his tracklist, traveling to mountains and his most favorite hobby is walking.

