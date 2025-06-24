49ers TE George Kittle Reveals How Much He Spends Each Year to Keep His Body NFL Ready

When you’re one of the NFL’s most physically dominant tight ends, the punishment your body absorbs week in and week out isn’t just part of the game; it’s also the price you pay for excellence. And for San Francisco 49ers star George Kittle, maintaining that elite level of performance comes literally at a staggering financial cost.

Kittle led all tight ends in Expected Points Added (EPA) last season with 95, despite a modest 18.32% target share. He sure knows that staying healthy and game-ready isn’t a matter of chance. During his recent appearance on Bussin’ with the Boys, the All-Pro tight end opened up about the time, effort, and money required to keep his body in peak condition.

For Kittle, the journey towards fitness, recovery, and preventative care began after a 2020 season that left him “f—ed up a little bit” due to a broken foot and other injuries. “That’s why I dove so heavy into stem cells,” he revealed.

“I do a brain scan once a year… everything’s good, happy to report,” Kittle added.

But the stem cells are just one part of a wider arsenal. The 49ers TE also integrates Vasper sessions, red light therapy, regular IVs, and a suite of other treatments to keep his body operating at maximum efficiency.

“I try my best to stay on top of it as much as I possibly can… At some point, it’s going to affect us… just try to get ahead of it as best I can,” he explained.

Unsurprisingly, the investment George Kittle makes for his recovery is eye-popping from a financial lens. “In-season, anywhere from $150,000 to $200,000,” Kittle revealed. “Especially like the last three years at least.”

And that’s not even counting the money he’s poured into buying equipment for personal use, which adds another $200,000. All told, the 49ers’ superstar estimates that he spends up to $250,000 annually on body maintenance, though many of the larger costs are now one-time purchases. “A lot of things I’ve bought and now I don’t have to pay for them anymore,” he noted.

While it’s true that these numbers don’t match with his peers like Russell Wilson, who is known for spending nearly a million dollars per year on their fitness, strategically, George Kittle offsets some of the costs through marketing deals.

For example, he doesn’t pay for stem cell treatments anymore, having partnered with the Stem Cell Institute. It’s a savvy move that reflects his growing awareness as both athlete and entrepreneur.

So, in an era where longevity is increasingly hard to achieve, George Kittle’s approach shows the commitment it takes not just to play at a high level, but to stay there. “Be as healthy as I possibly can be,” he concluded. And when you’re carrying the hopes of the 49ers offense on your back, that mission becomes non-negotiable.