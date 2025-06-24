George Kittle Reveals 49ers Rookie Tradition: This Year’s Class Shocked the Vets With Their NIL Earnings

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) looks on in the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Whether it’s belting out chart-toppers in the cafeteria or hauling veterans’ shoulder pads after practice, rookie rituals are alive and well in every NFL locker room. For some, these light-hearted traditions may seem silly, but they go a long way in bringing rookies and vets together. And according to 49ers tight end George Kittle, the San Francisco version blends humor with a healthy dose of humility.

Kittle recently appeared on the Bussin’ with the Boys podcast, where he revealed how each 49ers rookie is expected to take the stage during OTAs and deliver a joke, followed by a quick introduction that includes their name, college, etc.

“Every offensive install that we do during OTAs, a rookie has to get up and tell a joke,” Kittle explained. “Everybody did it, except for one of our running backs… but his [rookie] teammate stepped up and told a good one.”

This year, however, the 49ers bucked the trend by urging their new members to also disclose what they pulled in during their college days through NIL money. And that’s where George Kittle’s jaw dropped.

“One of the kids was like, ‘Yeah, I made…’ he was undrafted… ‘I made $30,000 signing bonus.’ Like woo, good for you man. And then he goes, ‘I made $700,000 in NIL,’” Kittle recalled with visible disbelief.

“I was like — why did you declare for the draft?! Play another year, man. Are you kidding me?” he added.

Though the 49ers TE didn’t name names, the moment says a lot about the new financial reality for college athletes. Just a few years ago, six figures for a college football player would’ve seemed outlandish. Now, undrafted rookies can show up to NFL locker rooms with more money in the bank than some NFL players.

George Kittle also confirmed that someone in this year’s rookie class reportedly crossed the $1 million mark in NIL deals — a figure once reserved for first-round picks or Pro Bowlers.

But amid all the money talk, Kittle was still focused on what really mattered in the moment: the humor. And according to the All-Pro tight end, one player stole the show — newly-signed wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins.

“This Isaiah kid had a fantastic joke. It was phenomenal — not appropriate to share on the bus, but very funny,” Kittle laughed. “It was like a story, and I had no idea where it was going… the punchline at the end — the entire room was crying. I was really impressed.”

Hodgins, who signed a futures contract with the 49ers after stints with the Bills and Giants, may still be fighting for a spot on the roster—but at least in one meeting room, he’s already got the locker room buzzing.

So while this new generation of rookies brings NIL wealth with them, they’re still expected to earn their stripes the old-fashioned way — one punchline at a time.