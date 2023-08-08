6 Years After Signing $5,400,000 Rookie Deal, Derrick Henry Dropped the Moolah on Major League Soccer’s Nashville SC

Derrick Henry, the star running back of the Tennessee Titans, had signed a lucrative $5,400,000 rookie deal with the team in 2016. Since then, he has been a massive part of the unit. While he continues to rule the roost in Tennessee, the talented man is also playing his part in popularizing other sports as well. He was picked by the Tennessee Titans in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft as the 45th overall pick and went on to earn the nickname ‘King Henry’ for his exploits.

In 2022, around 6 years after he turned pro, Derrick decided to invest in Nashville FC, a Major League Soccer team and needless to say, he made the right call, as the competition is now scaling new heights. With star-studded names and global superstars like Argentine legend Lionel Messi now part of the league, safe to say he put his money in the right place.

Derrick Henry invested in Nashville SC Out of his Love for the City

In 2022, Derrick Henry became a minority owner of Nashville SC due to his love for the city. And why wouldn’t he be fond of the city as he has spent the entirety of his professional football career in it since being drafted in by the Titans. In a way, he is investing in the advancement and prosperity of other sports clubs in the city having already contributed largely to its football team. He expressed that owning a sports club, particularly in the MLS, was a dream come true for him. As reported by NFL, Henry said,

“As a kid growing up in Florida, I imagined being a professional sports owner and the opportunity to do that with a Major League Soccer club is truly a dream come true.”

He further added, “My investment in Nashville SC is way more than financial, it’s truly an investment in the city of Nashville. The chance to be part of a club like Nashville SC, especially after seeing what they are accomplishing in the community, was an opportunity I did not want to miss.”

The other two owners during that time were popular Hollywood actress and producer Reese Witherspoon and media and technology investor Jim Toth.

Derrick Henry is Not Concerned About Transfer Rumors and Wants to Work Hard

Derrick Henry has achieved a lot with the Tennessee Titans during his eight-year span with the franchise. He was the NFL Offensive Player of the Year back in 2020 along with three Pro Bowl nominations. Additionally, he is also a CFP National Champion in 2015. Hence it was a little surprising when trade rumors were surrounding him during the offseason.

With his long-term teammates Ben Jones and Taylor Lewan being released there was a lot of talk on whether he will be staying with the Titans any more. The Titans also decided to bring in young Tyjae Spears who could be the potential replacement for Henry.

“We can’t really worry about that too much. Just control what you can control. Continue to work until it’s time to get back and get back to work,” Henry said.

As far as his Henry’s feelings towards these rumors come into discussion, it was extremely straightforward as he said it’s best not to worry about things that cannot be controlled.