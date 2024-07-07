NFL World in Deep Shock After Vikings Rookie Passes Away in Tragic Road Accident

Minnesota Vikings’ 2024 fourth-round draft pick Khyree Jackson has tragically passed away. The sudden loss of a young cornerback who was only recently drafted has left many in shock. From Vikings players, coaches, and fans to his friends in the league, everyone expressed their condolences at the sudden passing of the rookie.

Vikings’ General Manager, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, expressed his devastation, highlighting Khyree’s resilience and the promising future that was cut short. He stated, ”

As we got to know him throughout the pre-draft process, it was clear the goals Khyree wanted to accomplish both professionally and personally. I’m devastated that his life and everything he had in front of him has been cut short.”

Statement from Kwesi Adofo-Mensah on Khyree Jackson’s tragic passing. pic.twitter.com/W7VFDtq2Z8 — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) July 6, 2024

Players and colleagues poured their hearts out on social media, sharing their grief and memories of Khyree.

Coach Dan Lanning tweeted,

RIP Khyree… Love you @Real_Khyree at a loss for words. I will miss your smile. Great player better person. — Dan Lanning (@CoachDanLanning) July 6, 2024

Vikings safety Joshua Metellus shared a simple tribute, “Naaaah not lil Khyree ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️.”

31 ️ — Joshua Metellus (@NoExcuses_23) July 6, 2024

While NFL player Jonathan Greenard lamented,

Naaaah not lil Khyree ‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️‍♂️ — Jonathan Greenard (@jongreenard7) July 6, 2024

Texans QB C.J. Stroud also shared a picture of Jackson, writing, “This hurts man…ima miss you bro”.

Another message was dropped in by JJ McCarthy, “Too much ahead of him. Rest in peace to a phenomenal athlete but more importantly a really f**kin great man. See you in the next life fam.”

The NFL world is shaken as the 24-year-old couldn’t get a chance to begin his professional career. The tragedy took away one of the bright stars in the league who had quite the college run. But, life is as unpredictable as it gets and his death has deeply affected those who knew and admired Khyree Jackson.

How Did the Vikings Rookie Pass Away?

Khyree Jackson made his NFL trip from the University of Alabama, where he played collegiate football, making a name for himself as a brilliant cornerback with remarkable agility and playmaking skills. The young talent had NFL scouts drawn to his performances because of his obvious potential.

As one with an elaborate collegiate record, Jackson had great expectations for his career with the Vikings and was eager to utilize his skills for the team. However, on the evening of July 5, 2024, he lost his life in a road accident that happened close to Temple Hills, Maryland.

According to a press release from the Maryland State Police, Jackson had two others identified as Isaiah Hazel and Anthony Lytton on board a maroon Dodge Charger which hit a silver Infiniti. The car in question hit the Dodge Charger at high speed, leading to a subsequent collision with another car at the scene. Though still unconfirmed, reports of alcohol usage have been cited as a possible reason.