Josh Allen Will Happily Hang Up His Cleats if It Leads to a Super Bowl Win for the Bills

Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen has successfully made his mark as one of the most promising quarterbacks in the NFL. With his dual-threat abilities and a strong throwing arm, Allen has led the team to five consecutive playoff berths too. Despite this success, the ultimate milestone of winning the Super Bowl eludes him. However, Allen’s loyalty to the team appears boundless, as evidenced by his offer to call it a career if it guaranteed a Lombardi Trophy.

During an appearance on the ‘Pardon My Take’ podcast, when questioned about retiring and then witnessing his team claim the title, Allen humorously replied, “If that’s what it takes, I would do it.”

Allen’s bold statement playfully alludes to the core belief that retiring players can sometimes bring luck to their teams, though such outcomes are rare. Such was the case with power forward Blake Griffin, who, after deciding to bid farewell to the NBA, saw his now-former team, the Boston Celtics, bring home the championship after 16 long years. Interestingly, he was also present in the interview.

That said, despite the team’s history and passionate fan base, the Bills have yet to clinch a Super Bowl victory. Their four consecutive Super Bowl appearances from 1990 to 1993 without a winning mark. Since then, the Bills Mafia is waiting for their team to return to football’s grandest stage with bated breath.

However, under Josh Allen’s guidance, the Bills have emerged as a contending team in the playoffs, clinching four consecutive division titles — a sign of supremacy in the AFC East. Having said that, Josh narrated a Bills Mafia lore called “The Pit” on the podcast to explain the team’s recent win streaks — sort of.

Allen Discusses the “Lucky Charm” Pit Beneath Their Home Stadium

The tale of “The Pit” leans more towards superstition than reality. However, with each passing winning game, it has evolved into a tradition among the Buffalo Bills fandom.

As the conversation progressed, Allen revealed that the term “The Pit” originated from the construction site of the Bills’ new stadium, named New Highmark, which is being built above an actual pit. As construction continued, fans began sneaking in to catch a glimpse, but some were luckier than others.

Legend has it that a few overzealous fans, potentially fueled by game-day excitement, stumbled into the excavation site. Coinciding with these so-called “accidental falls” — or sacrifices, as some call them — the Bills found themselves on a winning streak. Fans, renowned for their creativity, believed that offerings at “The Pit” were necessary for success.

This is where Josh Allen comes into the picture. He humorously mentioned that he took it upon himself to appease “The Pit” this year. Recently, he descended into the excavation site during the offseason as a gesture, hoping that the Bills win their season opener and then some.

“We started to go on a little win streak when the first person that fell in the pit. So every game, someone miraculously fell into the pit. This offseason, I went down to the pit and sacrificed myself.”

Regardless of whether “The Pit” possesses powers or not, one cannot deny the Bills’ impressive performance under Allen’s guidance. Only time will reveal if the 2024 season will open doors to Super Bowl glory for Buffalo.