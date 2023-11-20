Josh Dobbs’ Mom Narrates an Inspiring Tale of Her Son’s Wisdom & Honesty; “It Just Seems to Be Innate in His Personality”

Nov 5, 2023; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) on the sideline against the Atlanta Falcons in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Joshua Dobbs, the quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings, really stands out in professional football for his great discipline and strong character. Ever since he joined the Vikings, he’s been amazing, leading the team to win after win. This really shows how skilled and good a leader he is. Recently his mom shared an interesting story from his childhood.

In an article by The New York Post’s story takes us back to when Joshua was just eight years old. Stephanie recalls a simple moment at a Krispy Kreme drive-thru that speaks volumes about her son’s character. While retrieving their change, a minor mishap led to the coins falling to the ground.

In the ensuing scramble to collect the change, Joshua exhibited an extraordinary sense of honesty. Despite finding various coins scattered on the ground, he meticulously picked up only the 35 cents owed to him—a quarter and two nickels. This moment, seemingly trivial, was a significant indicator of Joshua’s innate sense of righteousness.

“It wasn’t something my husband and I attempted to teach him,” Stephanie remarks. “From our perspective, it just seems to be innate in his personality.” Fast forward to the present, and Joshua Dobbs is not just a young boy in the backseat of his mother’s car.

He is a 28-year-old NFL player, currently playing for his seventh franchise and fifth in the last year. has recently shown remarkable talent as a quarterback for the Minnesota Vikings. He stepped into the role when Kirk Cousins was unable to play, and his impact on the team has been significant. His quick grasp of the team’s strategies and playbook was impressive.

Josh Dobbs Lifelong Love for Aviation

Joshua’s story, however, is not just about football. It’s also about his passion for aviation, a love that has been a part of him since childhood. His mother fondly recounts how he would insist on getting to airports early just to watch planes take off and land.

His summers were spent at Tuskegee Airmen Camp and spring breaks at Kennedy Space Center, reflecting a deep-rooted fascination with aircraft and aeronautics. His father, Robert Dobbs, adds, “Josh was such a fascinated kid with planes and how they worked or how they operated.”

This fascination even led him to distinguish between different airplane models at a young age. Joshua’s interest in aviation wasn’t just a passing phase; it shaped his academic pursuits as well. He graduated from the University of Tennessee with a 4.0 GPA in aerospace engineering, has interned at the Kennedy Space Center, and has served as an ambassador for NASA’s Glenn Research Center.

Joshua Dobbs’ story is a beautiful mixture of innate honesty, passion, and relentless pursuit of excellence. His journey from a child fascinated by planes to a respected NFL quarterback is a witness to the idea that our passions can shape our future in unimaginable ways.