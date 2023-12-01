“The Josh Dobbs Chariot Went Full Pumpkin”: Mike Florio Reckons the Vikings Have a Bumpy Road Ahead After Dobbs’ Meltdown Against Bears

Nov 27, 2023; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs (15) looks to pass against the Chicago Bears in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

In the NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears, what unfolded was nothing short of a roller coaster for the Vikings, especially for quarterback Joshua Dobbs. The game witnessed star QB Dobbs throw four interceptions. His performance made many analysts critical of his performance, including Mike Florio.

The Vikings entered the game with a 6-5 record, which is also a good spot in the NFC playoff race, but it turned upside down for them. The moment they felt during the match was critical. The performance of Dobbs and the entire offense raises questions about the team’s capabilities.

The Vikings’ offense seemed out of sync, struggling to find a rhythm against a determined Bears defense. Reflecting on the game, Mike Florio did not mince words. He began by metaphorically stating, “The Joshua Dobbs Chariot went full pumpkin last night with four interceptions,” referencing the hype Dobbs had generated due to his standout performances in his first two games with the Vikings. Florio highlighted the consecutive games where the Vikings narrowly escaped defeat, attributing their survival to a progressively improving defense.

He made a comparison between the Vikings and the New York Jets, pointing out the unsustainable situation where a strong defense is continuously let down by a faltering offense. Florio further talked about Dobbs’ time in the NFL, which went from the Cleveland Browns to the Arizona Cardinals and finally to the Vikings because of Kirk Cousins’s injury.

He also highlighted his worry about other teams being able to guess Dobbs’ plays and moves by giving an example of the Bears’ strong defensive move. He said about the Vikings offense that, according to him, they are required to adapt and grow, also adding his concern about Dobbs’ chances to improvise his game.

Joshua Dobbs’ Knows He Can Play Better Football

In the aftermath of the disappointing game, quarterback Joshua Dobbs openly spoke about the players’ overall performance. He did not shy away from acknowledging the difficult loss they faced. However, Dobbs additionally took a second to reward the colorful and active support from the fans, which brought a wonderful atmosphere to the evening.

Dobbs appreciated the team’s defense as they tried to give the offense many opportunities to slide toward betterment. Most importantly, he acknowledged his leniency towards the ball and not being able to execute important performances on time and said, “I know I can play better football than I did tonight.”

He assured a focused mindset to improve his game and decision-making in upcoming matches. He talked about looking at the bye week as a wonderful opportunity for him and the players to rest, rejuvenate, and come back better. Heading into their bye week, Dobbs will need to fully understand his place within the Vikings offense and to recalibrate to get to the level they were playing at earlier.