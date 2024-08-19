Joshua Dobbs’ Girlfriend: All You Need to Know About Former Football Recruiting Assistant Jocelyn Lara

Joshua Dobbs’ journey in the NFL has been quite eventful, filled with opportunities and constant transitions. After getting picked by the Steelers right out of the University of Tennessee in 2017, Dobbs has had stints with eight teams. Throughout the highs and lows of his football career, one consistent presence in Dobbs’ life has been his girlfriend Jocelyn Lara.

Jocelyn was born on December 10, 1996, to Jose Lara and Delmy Zelaya. Jocelyn has two siblings; Jessica Lara Echevarria and Arnold Lara. She grew up in Chelsea, Massachusetts, but also spent time living in Atlanta.

She came across the NFL QB, who is also an Aerospace Engineer, while attending the University of Tennessee. However, the exact beginning of their relationship remains a bit of a mystery. Fate brought them together at the university where Dobbs excelled as a quarterback while she served as a Football Recruiting Assistant and organized recruiting visits, supporting the coaching staff.

It would be safe to assume that Josh and Jocelyn’s shared passion for football undoubtedly is at the heart of their love story.

Jocelyn graduated from the University of Tennessee in 2019 with a degree in Supply Chain and Marketing. Her career path has been quite diverse as she has taken on roles in football operations and client relations with a commitment that mirrors her boyfriend, Dobbs’ determination on the field.

Currently, she works as an Account Manager at Generation Adidas International, a position she has held since October 2022. Before that, she was a Client Relations Coordinator at Team IFA and even served as an Executive Assistant to the Head Football Coach at the University of Minnesota.

The 49ers QB made their relationship official on Instagram for the first time in December 2021. Dobbs chose Lara’s birthday to post a series of photos where the lovebirds were enjoying each other’s company in New York City.

Despite Dobbs’ NFL career catapulting him from place to place, having Lara by his side appears to have brought stability to his life.