New 49ers QB Addresses Brock Purdy’s ‘Game Manager’ Reputation by Comparing Him to Patrick Mahomes

The San Francisco 49ers are on a quest to redeem themselves. To achieve this, they have made quite a few stellar additions in the offseason, with one being quarterback Josh Dobbs, who brings a wealth of experience to the QB room. However, despite being more experienced and having a longer run than the starting quarterback, Dobbs is in absolute awe of Brock Purdy’s greatness.

During his recent appearance on ‘The Victory Degree Podcast,’ the backup QB discussed the common labels often slapped on quarterbacks by analysts and media, which he believes are simply inconsiderate. Dobbs outrightly called out the labels that were once attributed to his starting QB, such as being a game manager rather than a game changer.

For him, opportunity and consistency are key factors that define top-tier quarterbacks, and Purdy has both. Furthermore, in his attempt to praise his starting quarterback, Dobbs went a notch up and brought Patrick Mahomes into the mix.

“Everyone’s like, ‘Oh, he doesn’t do what Pat Mahomes does.’ Well, I mean, Pat Mahomes has been playing for the Chiefs for seven years now. His progression as an NFL quarterback is different than Brock’s,” remarked Dobbs.

Dobbs wholeheartedly believes that Purdy is a skilled player. While he has faced numerous labels throughout his journey, including ‘System QB’ and ‘Mr. Irrelevant’, Purdy kept his eye on the prize, leading the 49ers to Super Bowl LVIII in his second year as a starter, following a run to the NFC title game the previous year.

In Dobbs’ view, that represents progression. While it may differ from Mahomes’ path of progression, it is still growth.

Dobbs Extols Praises on Purdy Even More

Purdy went all in last season as he took the Niners to the big game against the Kansas City Chiefs. While many attempted to criticize him with labels and whatnot, the QB never flinched. Even amidst the setback of losing a Super Bowl, he kept his spirits high and is looking to bounce back this season.

Purdy is grinding it out on the practice field, rehearsing the mundane plays repeatedly. He is diligently honing his craft in every possible way without undervaluing his role. This leads Joshua Dobbs to believe that Brock Purdy has many qualities, but the one he adores most is his consistency. In his address, Dobbs added,

“When you watch his game, he plays consistent football. That’s the difference between the top-level guys and the guys aspiring to get to that top level. They do the boring stuff over and over. They throw an easy stick route, they throw the flat route every time when it’s open, they’re accurate,” added Dobbs.

During the conversation, Dobbs also touched on his own NFL journey, contrasting his career path with Purdy’s. Moving through seven different teams without many opportunities to play against top competition has paved an unconventional path for him. However, his mindset has helped him survive each day with more zeal than before.

As the 2024 season inches closer, Dobbs has hope — the hope of showcasing that he could rely on. He did it for a while with the Vikings last year, and surely, it will be even better with the 49ers this year.