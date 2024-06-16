Brock Purdy Remains Underpaid as 49ers Backup QBs Secure Better Salaries

As the 49ers stand as favorites to hoist the Lombardi Trophy in the 2024-25 season, one might assume QB Brock Purdy commands a hefty salary befitting his pivotal role. Especially considering that he managed to bring the team to the Super Bowl in only his first full year as a starter. However, the reality is quite different in San Francisco.

Brock Purdy is not even the highest-paid quarterback on his own team. According to Over The Top, three other quarterbacks on the 49ers’ roster as potential backups to Purdy – Joshua Dobbs, Brandon Allen, and Tanner Mordecai – all will earn a higher average annual salary than Purdy’s modest $934,253.

Joshua Dobbs and Brandon Allen inked one-year contracts with the 49ers, before the 2024 season and it will be getting them $2.25 million and $2.02 million as their average annual salaries, respectively. Moving on, Tanner Mordecai, the team’s recently signed undrafted free agent from Wisconsin also secured a sober $951,667 annually.

Now, the question remains: when will the ever-impressive Brock Purdy finally get the payday he deserves? The 49ers starter will have to wait until after the 2024-25 season, as he enters the final year of his rookie contract.

Brock Purdy Could Fetch Big Bucks With New Contract

Purdy’s relatively modest contract is directly related to his status as the final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. But he would be getting what he’s worth soon enough. According to reports from Sportrac, the 24-year-old quarterback could sign an approx. 5-year, $230 million contract, fetching him an annual average of $46 million.

Skeptics may question whether Purdy can even maintain his stellar record without the supporting cast of stars around him. But his steal deal was what allowed the 49ers to have the financial flexibility to build a powerhouse team around him in the first place. Secondly, his on-field brilliance and leadership qualities have undoubtedly earned him a seat at the big-money table, given the current quarterback market and the deals being handed out.

If Purdy can lead the 49ers on another Super Bowl charge, the sky may not even be the limit – he could potentially command a deal far surpassing that $46 million annual figure. However, whether he will be able to escape the “system QB” charge is another question.