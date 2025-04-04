Julian Lewis Reflects on How Deion Sanders Helps Him Manage Stress in College

Just as Deion Sanders made waves three years ago by securing Travis Hunter’s commitment out of high school in Georgia, he’s done it again—this time at the quarterback position. With Shedeur now NFL-bound, Coach Prime was looking for someone to usher in a new era at Colorado. He found that guy in 5-star recruit Julian Lewis, also from Georgia, who initially committed to USC.

At just 17 years old, Lewis will be in Boulder for the next four years, ready to make his mark. During the latest episode of the Pivot Podcast, Lewis shared why he chose Deion Sanders and Colorado over a traditional blue-chip school like USC. He explained that it ultimately came down to what was best for him.

The culture at Colorado really impressed both him and his family, and the people there made him feel comfortable and supported. Despite the strong pull of a powerhouse program like USC, the decision was still a tough one—especially for a 17-year-old fresh out of high school.

“I mean at the end of the day, I feel like I had to make the best decision for me, like just in terms of culture and family and where I felt comfortable. Being 17 and going to college, it was stressful. Just trying to get all the classes and all that stuff done. I felt like Prime and the whole staff at Colorado really helped me through that,” he said.

Although Lewis has been on campus, his education is currently online, so he doesn’t attend a traditional college setup like the other students. Still, the biggest adjustment for him has been living alone. Coming from Georgia, he now has to wake up on his own, a responsibility his father once handled for him. Little by little, he’s adjusting to his new routine.

Despite being only 17, Julian Lewis has already built an impressive NIL net worth of $1.1 million, second only to the number one QB commit in the country, Bryce Underwood. He’s signed lucrative deals with brands like Leaf Trading Cards, Jaxxon (a jewelry brand), Alo Yoga, and Cactus Jack.

However, he remains grounded and focused on his long-term goal: making it to the NFL. He knows that the NIL money, impressive as it is, pales in comparison to the kind of earnings he could see if he achieves his dreams in the league. The money is nice, but it’s just a stepping stone to bigger things.

This is the same mentality that the number one recruit when it comes to the receiver in the country, Dakorien Moore, is also adhering to.

Dakorien Moore too like Julian Lewis is staying humble amidst all the NIL money

Moore, another five-star recruit and the consensus top wide receiver prospect in the 2025 class, shares the same mindset as Lewis when it comes to NIL. Like the Colorado QB, he remains grounded and humble. Despite his impressive high school success, Moore understands that it was just a stepping stone.

His ultimate goal has always been the NFL, and he knows that the journey ahead requires continuous learning and growth. With a clear focus on what lies ahead, Moore is determined to stay focused and grounded as he works toward his future in football.

“I have been getting humbled seeing like NFL players and college players actually like doing it on another level higher than I do. I haven’t like experienced a lot. I haven’t touched a lot of success. I did only so much in high school. High school only gets you so far. It’s not really like nothing. Me being want to go on to the next level and like do better things, humbles me.”

Both Moore and Lewis are entering uncharted territory, with much to learn and navigate before they’re ready for the NFL. However, their futures are bright. Julian will have the opportunity to learn from the legendary Deion Sanders, while at Oregon, Dan Lanning will play a key role in guiding Moore’s development.