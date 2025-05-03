Millionaire QB Jalen Hurts, Who Lives in a $2,000 Per Month Rental in Philly, Shares Four Tips to Save More Money

Many professional athletes come into a lot of money quickly, and with it, the temptation to live large. Lavish spending on luxury items and impulsive purchases becomes the norm, and some even find themselves entangled in legal issues. Many athletes forget that a professional sports career doesn’t last long, and most face the real challenge after retirement, relying on their savings and investments to maintain their lifestyle.

The problem is, once you’ve gotten used to the good life, scaling back isn’t easy. That’s why many athletes end up broke just a few years after they retire. But not everyone falls into that trap. Players like Jalen Hurts understand the importance of planning, and they’re already laying the groundwork for life beyond the field.

Jalen Hurts has embraced a modest lifestyle built around his commitment to saving money, starting with rent. Despite signing a massive $255 million contract just two years ago, the Super Bowl-winning quarterback hasn’t opted for a lavish mansion. Instead, he finds a $2,000-a-month apartment in Cherry Hill, New Jersey—just a short drive from Philadelphia—perfectly suitable.

While he could easily afford a luxury villa, Hurts chooses practicality over flash. His financial habits reflect a deeper philosophy rooted in discipline and long-term planning. One of his top recommendations? Hire a financial advisor. He believes it’s essential for anyone serious about saving and managing their money wisely.

“There are tons of ways you can save money. Instead of buying a brand new car, cause it depreciates as soon as you get off the lot, you can buy a used car or lease a car. Instead of going out to eat at these five-star restaurants, you can simply cook at home, or a person like me, imma take me a few to go plates from the facility.”

Even when it comes to small, recurring costs, Hurts remains practical. He encourages people to switch to more affordable phone plans—like Straight Talk—which offer the same benefits as major carriers at a fraction of the price.

And when it comes to yard work? Rather than hiring a professional landscaper, Jalen recommends paying local neighborhood kids. Not only is it cheaper, but it also gives young people a chance to earn. After all, Hurts himself once cut grass as a kid to make some extra pocket money.

“Instead of hiring a landscaping company, you can hire a local kid from the community to cut your grass,” he said.

Hurts isn’t the only one who prefers living below his means. Many high-profile names in football have taken a surprisingly frugal approach to their lifestyles. Just last year, after moving to Los Angeles, Jim Harbaugh chose to live in an RV. He purchased a $150,000 rig and spent most of the year living out of it, alongside his offensive coordinator, Greg Roman, who joined in with his RV.

Plenty of players follow similar money-saving habits. Marshawn Lynch famously never touched his NFL salary, instead living off his income from endorsements and his Beast Mode clothing line. Rob Gronkowski followed the same path, saving all $54 million he earned during his NFL career and spending only his endorsement money.

Even personalities like Chad Ochocinco kept things simple early on. He lived at the Bengals’ facility for two years and famously relied on McDonald’s for most of his meals. He also wore fake jewelry. Brock Purdy lives with a roommate—his 49ers teammate, offensive lineman Nick Zakelj—to save money despite being the team’s starting QB. However, he would soon be moving out after tying the knot with his fiancée.