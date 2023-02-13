LeBron James Agrees With Sworn Hater Skip Bayless After Eagles Lose Super Bowl LVII to Chiefs on an ‘Alleged Bad Call’

The Super Bowl couldn’t have possibly ended on a more dramatic note. The game had everything. From an incredible half-time show by Rihanna to Lebron James crowning himself on the jumbotron while getting booed by the entire stadium. Then Mahomes’ half-time injury and Jalen Hurts record-setting rushing yards in Super Bowl.

So, all in all, it was a productive Super Bowl. But there was something that did not sit too well with fans, even celebrity fans. In the last 5 minutes of the game, Patrick Mahomes threw a pass to Juju Smith who couldn’t catch it. However, the Refs called the defensive holding foul on James Bradberry.

Skip Bayless, who usually hates on LeBron James, for once had the same opinion as the superstar about the call.

Skip Bayless and LeBron James call out Super Bowl Refs for a bad call

Both LeBron James and Bayless believed that the call on Bradberry was wrong. No one believed it to be actually a case of defensive holding. But the foul call ended up becoming the deciding factor of the game. The Eagles eventually lost after the call and Mahomes and co. took the game from right under their noses.

LeBron James had the following to say about the call:

“Sorry but I don’t like that call! Not for the Super Bowl man!”

— LeBron James (@KingJames) February 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Bayless was a lot more passionate about his dissatisfaction with the foul. He wrote:

“I HATE IT THAT SUCH A GREAT GAME WAS DECIDED BY SUCH A CHEAP BAD TICKY-TACK CALL. LET THE PLAYERS DECIDE A GAME LIKE THIS. JUST SICKENING.”

— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) February 13, 2023

It’s rare to see LeBron and Skip in the same boat. But today was perhaps an exception because the call was definitely controversial.

