“Just Stay Home”: Fans in Disbelief as Rashee Rice Under Investigation For Alleged Assault on Photographer

Is there trouble brewing in the Kansas City Chiefs camp? It seems Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid might have some personnel issues on their hand in the upcoming season. One of their star receivers, Rashee Rice has had a controversial run-in with the law. The decorated wide receiver is now under allegations of assaulting a photographer in a nightclub in Dallas. While these allegations still remain under police investigation, Rice’s image continues to take a hit.

Advertisement

With these assault allegations, Rice has been named for unlawful activities twice this off-season. Earlier in the off-season, the WR was named in a six-car accident situation in Dallas. With his legal trouble count up to two, his presence with the Chiefs might be in danger.

As per Marca, the Chiefs have a zero-tolerance policy for off-field misconduct. So there remains a chance that his activities might affect his future with the Chiefs. This, in turn, is going to affect Reid’s plans for the team as well as Mahomes’ target options on the field. Moreover, after Rice’s issues with the law, the fans aren’t happy.

After the news of Rice’s supposed assault went viral on X (Twitter), fans had an explosive reaction. A lot of the NFL fans took to Twitter to comment on Rice’s behavior as well as the allegations against him. Fans proclaimed that the young WR needs to learn his priorities and stay at home.

Fans are understandably not happy with the trajectory of Rice’s behavior. Furthermore, police have made a statement about Rice’s conduct and the further legal implications it can have on his future, including his future in the NFL.

Rashee Rice’s Future With the Chiefs in Jeopardy?

Police sources have revealed that Rice’s legal status as of now is that he remains under investigation. The Chief WR is facing accusations of assault and the police have made it clear that this is an ongoing investigation. Law enforcement has revealed that they are currently conducting interviews with witnesses about the incident.

Furthermore, the WR has already turned himself in for a previous run-in with the law. His previous run-in, also in Dallas, included 8 serious charges, with all charges being felonies.

The WR was involved in a multi-vehicle crash in March. Rice and his legal team were quick to assume responsibility and even made a statement about his actions. However, after his arrest, Rice had to pay a bond worth $40,000 for release and remains cooperative with law enforcement.

As for his future with the Chiefs, Coach Reid has made it clear that until he is legally cleared, Rice will virtually participate in the voluntary offseason training program.

However, his absence from the training practice will affect the game plans that Reid might be devising. Having one of your core targets missing from the field is also bound to have a negative effect on how in-sync the WR will be with his QB Mahomes if he returns. Moreover, with the kind of policies the Chiefs have against off-field misconduct, Rice’s future with the Chiefs might very well be in danger.