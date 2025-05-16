Double Delight For Patrick Mahomes’ Mom Randi as Jackson Mahomes and Daughter Mia Celebrate a Special Day

Feb 15, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with his mother Randi Martin during the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes has a pair of siblings on his mother’s side of the family. He has a younger brother, named Jackson Mahomes, and a younger sister, Mia Randall, who are both raised by Randi Mahomes.

Randi has consistently supported all three of her children, both in real life and on social media.

Recently, she congratulated her daughter after completing middle school. As Mahomes’ daughter Mia gets ready to enter high school this year, her mother shared a heartfelt message on Instagram along with a picture of the two.

“It’s hard to believe my baby girl is headed to high school,” Randi said in her caption.

“Watching [Mia Bliss] grow into such a smart, strong, and beautiful young lady has been the sweetest journey. Time, please slow down!! I’m so proud of you Mia, and can’t wait to see all the amazing things you’ll do next,” she added.

Randi’s middle child, Jackson, happened to celebrate his birthday around the same time as his sister Mia’s accomplishment of finishing middle school. Being the supportive mother she is, Randi made time to wish her son a happy birthday on Instagram with a sweet message as well.

“Happy Birthday to my son [J Jackson Mahomes]!” Randi wrote in a caption. “You bring so much joy, laughter, and energy to our family. Keep shining and chasing your dreams. I love you endlessly!”

Fans responded with nothing but positivity in both of Randi’s posts on Instagram. Many people also congratulated her daughter Mia on her accomplishment of reaching high school.

Mia also received love from her big brother Patrick and his wife, Brittany, both of whom shared their wishes via Instagram Stories.

From the outside, Patrick appears to have a close bond with his siblings. His parents and siblings are often seen supporting him at games too, proudly wearing Chiefs gear.

This season, Patrick will prepare for his ninth year in the NFL as he aims for a fourth Super Bowl title. The Chiefs should be on a mission after falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in last season’s Super Bowl.

As always, Mahomes and the Chiefs remain a major threat in the AFC and are considered strong Super Bowl contenders.