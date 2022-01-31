“Just two bad a** dudes with big football dreams”: Joe Burrow and Dwayne Johnson share an uncanny resemblance as ‘The Rock’ congratulates Bengals QB for Super Bowl appearance

Joe Burrow post legendary game fit had everyone comparing him to the infamous Dwayne Johnson photo. And the Rock had an epic response for the QB.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals had a cinderella run for the ages. Mahomes and the Chiefs were heavy favourites to reach their 3rd consecutive Super Bowl. But a 2nd half collapse for the ages saw Joe Burrow and the Bengals match the biggest comeback in championship history and remarkably make the Super Bowl in only his 2nd season in the league.

The Rock hilariously trolled himself while praising Joe Burrow

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson showed some love to quarterback Joe Burrow and trolled himself at the same time. Sportscenter tweeted a picture of Burrow’s post-game fit side by side with The Rock’s infamous turtlneck photo. And the Rocks was quick to share his reaction.

“Just two bad ass dudes with a strong drip game and big football dreams,” Johnson wrote. “One is going to the [Super Bowl] and preparing to cement his gridiron legacy. The other is only famous for rocking a fanny pack and a f— up haircut.”

Burrow became the first No. 1 overall draft pick to lead a team to the Super Bowl in just his second year. He finished 23-of-38 for 250 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. And his icy personality on display with a bunch of crucial scrambles, including one with Chris Jones on his back.

#Bengals lineman Jackson Carman got destroyed by Chris Jones and Joe Burrow made a PLAY!pic.twitter.com/rCbj2upd3l — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 30, 2022

The Bengals matched the Championship record for the biggest comeback in NFL history. Cincinnati trailed 21-3 at one point in the second quarter and appeared to be out of the game. But came back with solid team performance to take a 27-24 lead. The game eventually went onto overtime. And despite losing the coin toss, the Bengals miraculously caused a stop and then Burrow led the offence down the field to set up a Evan McPherson winner.

