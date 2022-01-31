NFL

“Just two bad a** dudes with big football dreams”: Joe Burrow and Dwayne Johnson share an uncanny resemblance as ‘The Rock’ congratulates Bengals QB for Super Bowl appearance

Joe Burrow
Arth Chandra

Previous Article
“Zion Williamson is unreal and unbelievably talented”: When Stephen Curry and LeBron James spoke highly of the NOLA superstar during his Duke Blue Devil days
Next Article
“Tom Brady’s career is one of a kind, that’s why he’s the GOAT”: Patrick Mahomes has the highest of praises for Bucs QB after humiliating loss in the AFC championship
NFL Latest News
Joe Burrow
“Joe Burrow and his poise under fire will get you farther than Patrick Mahomes”: Skip Bayless snubs Chiefs Super Bowl-winning QB for Bengals star after stunning upset

Joe Burrow bested Patrick Mahomes to be crowned as the best of the AFC. And…