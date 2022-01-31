“Jerry Jones got taken to the bank and then to the cleaners by Dak Prescott”: Skip Bayless slams Cowboys owner for paying franchise QB 75$M this year

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys once again crumbled under the spotlight of the playoffs. And Skip Bayless slammed Jerry Jones for overpaying the QB.

The Cowboys fell into a 23-7 hole but came back rallying to make it to a one-score game. With the exception of one 67-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter, the Cowboys’ offence was far from its explosive self in this showdown against San Francisco. For a team that scored 500 points in the season, the offence got up to a dismal 307 yards in total.

Dak Prescott went 23 of 43 for 254 yards, 1 touchdown, 1 interception and 5 sacks and a disappointing 69.3 QB rating. And that was not something Cowboys owner Jerry Jones would have expected after signing the QB to a $160M dollar contract, $75M of which was paid this year.

Dak Prescott : 23/43 for 254 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT & a 69.3 QB Rating; 4 carries for 27 yards & a TD (Sacked 5 times. Hit 14 times. This 17-yard run not only ran the clock out but ended up being the final play of the Cowboys’ 2021-22 season) pic.twitter.com/ninbmvTHCY — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) January 17, 2022

The Cowboys are giving Dak Prescott a four-year, $160 million deal, including a record $126 million guaranteed. (via @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/lG6bi94LEs — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) March 9, 2021

Skip Bayless said Jerry Jones was wiped clean by Dak Prescott

Bayless said in a recent episode of his podcast, The Skip Bayless Show, that Dak took Jones to the cleaners with his contract.

“Jerry crumbled,” Bayless said. “Dak was still my guy but Jerry crumbled. You’re kidding. Jerry got taken to the bank and then to the cleaners. Jerry sat at the media session, looked at Dak and said, you beat me. You got me, I overpaid you. You’re going to make $75 million this year. You’re kidding me?”

“Often times this year Dak is looked like he’s making, what $7.50 an hour. And yet three times this year, now a Cowboy record, he was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week. Okay, you got me. I ride the roller coaster. But it’s Dakpot for Dak Prescott, not jackpot, Dakpot. You got paid.”

Prescott is 3rd among QB’s across the league in average salary. Only Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are higher. So despite not having an awful game, Dak was expected to be better with the roster that he had. The Cowboys should be interesting to see next season.

