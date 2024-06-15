mobile app bar

Justin Herbert Says Jim Harbaugh is The Head Coach “Everyone Wants to Follow”

Nidhi
Published

Three Reasons Jim Harbaugh Tipped to Outmatch Patrick Mahomes in AFC Championship

Apr 2, 2024; Costa Mesa, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh speaks at press conference at Hoag Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There’s plenty of love to go around in Los Angeles right now. Ever since Jim Harbaugh took over the head coach position with the Chargers, there’s been nothing but good vibes. He has regularly gushed about his QB Justin Herbert. And Herbert is no short of praise for his new HC either.

While the team hasn’t had much experience working under his guidance just yet, it’s clear that things are off to a great start for the Chargers. Herbert says it has been an “honor” working with the former Michigan HC, who led the Wolverines to the College Football Playoff national championship last season. He added,

“He’s done such a good job of taking this team and getting them where he wants them to go. He’s won wherever he’s at. He’s the guy everyone wants to follow and play for, so really excited to get to play for him.”

Reports suggest Harbaugh has taken a different approach to minicamp to other coaches, from the intensity of the practices to involving himself in drills with the team, with Herbert noting that the HC is very serious about working out with the players.

Herbert further believes that Harbaugh’s daily commitment to practice has positively influenced the younger players, making him the coach they gladly “want to follow and play for.” But it’s not just Herbert who’s in awe of Harbaugh. The feeling is very much reciprocated by the HC, who has been pretty unabashed with his praises for his new quarterback.

Jim Harbaugh Can’t Believe Herbert is “On Our Team!”

There’s definitely some mutual love brewing between the HC and QB in LA. As it should be. While Harbaugh loved what he saw on film, he’s been loving watching Herbert in person even more. The head coach expressed his admiration for the Chargers quarterback after observing him closely over the past two months during offseason practices. Lauding the QB’s multi in camp, he said,

“The arm talent is even better than advertised. It’s an exciting thing. I found myself just sitting at my desk at times, going, ‘He’s on our team!'”

Harbaugh was not just impressed by Herbert’s athletic abilities, but also by his leadership qualities, saying the QB “elevates his teammates” and is willing to do “everything and anything for the team.”

The quarterback is still working his way back from surgery after breaking the index finger on his throwing hand in December, which forced him to miss the final games from last season. However, the recovery process is going swimmingly. The new head coach the team still have some ways to go before next season to assimilate and become one unit, but they already seem like one.

