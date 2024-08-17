Justin Jefferson Offers Advice to CeeDee Lamb and Brandon Aiyuk About Contract Extensions

Feb 9, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, US; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson poses for a photo after receiving the award for AP Offensive Player during the NFL Honors award show at Symphony Hall. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Jefferson’s $140 million extension with the Minnesota Vikings in June 2024 set a new benchmark for the NFL wide receiver market, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

As his contract caused ripple effects in the league, Dianna Russini from Scoop City, sat down for a candid chat with Jefferson. When asked about his advice for players such as CeeDee Lamb and Brandon Aiyuk, who are waiting for contract extensions, the WR advised them to focus on their performance on the field above all else:

“I would just say don’t let it distract you from what you’re good at, which is playing football.”

He shared that during his contract talks, he did the same without getting distracted by any kind of speculation from media buzz and social media discussions. His main focus remained to deliver performances on the field and let the contract talks progress behind the scenes.

He trusted his agents and the Minnesota Vikings to handle the details of negotiations and steered clear of the daily contract talks to concentrate fully on his game.

Aiyuk and Lamb are both currently holding out from training camp with the 49ers and Cowboys respectively. While the 49ers WR is looking to become one of the highest paid in the league, Lamb wants assurance and long-term commitment from America’s team, as he nears the end of his rookie contract.

Looking back on his contract extension, Jefferson also disclosed that money wasn’t at the top of his list of priorities.

Jefferson reveals his true priority in contract talks

The Vikings wide receiver’s contract extension was a huge move for him and his family. Looking back on the moment when the deal was finalized, Jefferson expressed relief, but shared that the monetary aspect was not his priority:

“Money wasn’t a big thing for me; I was more focused on my play on the field and how I can get to the Super Bowl…I knew that the money was going to come when it comes.”

With the deal now settled, Jefferson can wholeheartedly devote himself to football without being weighed down by any negotiations about NFL contracts.

As the upcoming NFL season starts on September 5, it would be interesting to keep a close eye on Jefferson and whether he is able to justify his $140 million deal.