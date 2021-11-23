“I’m In On That!”: Tom Brady Supports Odell Beckham Jr. Receiving His Los Angeles Rams Salary in Bitcoin Through Partnership With Cash App

Tom Brady was quick to voice his support for his NFC rival Odell Beckham Jr. when he became the latest NFL star to accept his salary in cryptocurrency yesterday.

Odell Beckham Jr. has been making headlines the past few weeks, first with his blockbuster move to LA and then his less-than-ideal debut. However yesterday, one day before the 7th anniversary of his famous one-handed catch against the Cowboys, he made the news because of his decision to accept his salary in Bitcoin.

He took to Twitter to announce this, posting a voice over which read, “It’s the start of a new era I’m looking forward to the future.” As a partner of the mobile payments service Cash App, OBJ will be able to not only accept his salary in Bitcoin, but also give away $1 million worth of Bitcoin to his fans.

It’s a NEW ERA & to kick that off I’m hyped to announce that I’m taking my new salary in bitcoin thanks to @CashApp. To ALL MY FANS out there, no matter where u r: THANK YOU! I’m giving back a total of $1M in BTC rn too. Drop your $cashtag w. #OBJBTC & follow @CashApp NOW pic.twitter.com/ds1IgZ1zup — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 22, 2021

Of course, OBJ is not the first athlete to do this. Packers QB Aaron Rodgers announced a similar deal with Cash App earlier in November which will see him receive part of his salary in Bitcoin, too.

Across the pond, soccer superstar and global icon Lionel Messi also announced he would be paid partly in cryptocurrency by his club, Paris Saint-Germain, a few months ago.

Tom Brady Approves of OBJ’s Move

When Messi announced his commitment to Crypto, Buccaneers QB Tom Brady was one of the first to react on social media, joking that he could help him photoshop laser eyes onto his photos.

Once again, when the OBJ news broke, Brady voiced his support. The 44 year old, who is very vocal about his involvement with cryptocurrency, commented on an Instagram post from Bleacher Report, excitedly saying, “I’m in on that!”

