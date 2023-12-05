Which NFL Team Does Golf Great Tiger Woods Root For?

Dec 16, 2022; Orlando, Florida, USA; Tiger Woods smiles after a reporter asks about his son Charlie following a pro-am round of the PNC Championship golf tournament at Ritz Carlton Golf Club Grande Lakes Orlando Course. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Tiger Woods is one of the greatest golfers of all time. However, he is also a supreme sportsman, especially for the deep love he shares for sports. Not known as a well-known NFL fan, even Woods holds allegiance to one of the teams in particular.

Out of the 32 teams in the league, Tiger Woods has a lesser-known favorite. The pro-golfer proudly wears the silver and black up his sleeves, being a fan of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Woods has never been in the limelight as an ardent supporter of the sport of the team itself. However, he made an appearance in one of the Raiders’ games against the Chargers in the past. He made sure to pose on the field, with a wide grin on his face, alongside the Raiders stars and fans. Also, fans were keen to suggest Tiger Woods should join forces with Tom Brady to acquire minority stakes in the Raiders.

Interestingly, Tiger Woods’ affinity with the Raiders goes beyond mere fandom. His support for the team is rooted in his upbringing which happened to be in California. The Raiders who have a significant influence in the West have evidently affected Woods as well. It is a matter of cultural and regional identity for Tiger Woods, transcending his love for sports.

Tiger Woods’ Favorite Las Vegas Raiders Struggles to Keep the Record Straight

The Las Vegas Raiders are 5-7, standing at the 3rd place in the AFC West Conference. A devastated Mark Davis fired the Raiders HC Josh McDaniels and GM David Ziegler mid-season. He revealed his decision in a tweet writing,

“After much thought about what the Raiders need to move forward, I have decided to part ways with Josh and Dave. I want to thank them both for their hard work and wish them and their families nothing but the best.”

This sparked much discussion as the lopsided contract with HC McDaniels added to the Raiders’ issues. Their replacement Antonio Pierce was allowed to rise to the occasion and received much love and support for his added efforts. However, the financial liabilities of the team have also raised many concerns amongst the fans, a possible reason for bringing in Tom Brady and Tiger Woods as part owners.

As a matter of fact, Tiger Woods’ favorite team is now enjoying their bye week. They are set to face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 14, a team with just one extra win than the Raiders. However, Brian Flores with his defense transformation has gained much traction this season. Therefore, what remains to be seen is if there remains a slight chance for the Raiders to establish their dominance in upcoming games.