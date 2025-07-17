“You Can Learn So Much From Observing“: Maya Brady Shares How Uncle Tom Brady is Helping Her Amid AUSL Debut

Great athletic genes run deep in the Brady family. All four Brady siblings—Tom, Maureen, Julie, and Nancy—were athletes growing up. While Tom played football at Michigan, Maureen and Nancy were standout softball pitchers, and Julie played soccer. But only one of them turned pro-Tom Brady, the 7-time Super Bowl champion. That is, until now.

Enter Maya Brady, Tom’s niece, who just wrapped up a stellar collegiate softball career at UCLA. She’s now set to take the next step, making her professional debut in the Athletics Unlimited Softball League (AUSL).

During her time with the Bruins, Maya left a legacy. She ranks among the program’s all-time best in home runs (71), RBIs (246), total bases (550), and slugging percentage (.757). She also became just the fifth player in UCLA history to win back-to-back Pac-12 Player of the Year honors, cementing her place as one of the school’s greats.

Drafted 5th overall by the Talons in the inaugural AUSL draft, Maya has been sidelined with an injury. But that changes tonight. She’s set to make her much-anticipated debut at 8 p.m. ET, joining a Talons squad currently sitting atop the league standings.

And what role did Uncle Tom play in all this?

Surprisingly, not through direct advice. Maya has said they never had in-depth conversations about her game. But sometimes, actions speak louder than words. Just by being around him, by watching how he prepared, led, and competed, she absorbed the lessons. Observing greatness up close gave her a blueprint for success. Now, she’s ready to walk her own path, just like her uncle did.

” Yeah, I think I always say like we never had a constructive conversation, but it’s always just for me, I think I get the most from him, just watching how he operates as a leader and as a competitor. I think there’s no doubting that he is the best ever to do it. So I think getting to be in such close quarters with somebody who is considered one of the GOATs is unreal. So, just learning from Tommy and learning from Kevin, I think you can learn so much from just observing.”

Tom Brady has always been quick to credit the women in his family for their athletic prowess. He once admitted that all three of his sisters were better athletes than he was growing up. So for Maya, the inspiration didn’t just come from her famous uncle—it also came from her incredibly talented mother and aunts.

Her mother, Maureen Brady, was an All-American pitcher at Fresno State, leading her team to the Women’s College World Series twice. The middle sister, Julie, walked on to the St. Mary’s College soccer team and earned herself an athletic scholarship. And the youngest, Nancy, followed in Maureen’s footsteps, playing softball at UC Berkeley on scholarship.

Tom Brady shouted out his niece Maya Brady for her AUSL softball game Saturday Maya was drafted to the Talons roster for the inaugural season of Athletes Unlimited Softball League pic.twitter.com/ERTAgoExnT — espnW (@espnW) July 12, 2025

With a family like that, it’s no surprise Maya blossomed into the athlete she is today. In fact, Tom has called Maya the greatest athlete in the Brady family, and he’s been one of her biggest supporters from the start. He’s attended her college games at UCLA and continues to cheer her on as she embarks on her pro career.

Just a few days ago, when the Talons announced that Maya would finally make her AUSL debut, Tom gave her a shoutout on Instagram, expressing his excitement and support. The 3-time MVP is ready to watch his niece shine on the big stage.

And now, as Maya prepares to step into the batter’s box tonight, she carries not only her own ambitions but also the weight of a family legacy built on elite athleticism. She’s ready to rise to the occasion.