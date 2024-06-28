Kansas City Chiefs Punter Matt Araiza Goes Viral For Showing Why He’s Named “Punt God”

November 19, 2021: San Diego State Aztecs place kicker Matt Araiza (2) waits to attempt an extra point try during the NCAA, College League, USA football game featuring the San Diego State Aztecs and the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. The San Diego State Aztecs defeated the UNLV Rebels 28 to 20. /CSM USA – ZUMAc04_ 20211120_zaf_c04_020 Copyright: xChristopherxTrimx

Kansas City Chiefs punter Matt Araiza made headlines for all the wrong reasons last year. But with that part of his life behind him seemingly, the 24-year-old has started to go viral for what he joined the nfl for; punting.

Advertisement

He was even named, ‘Punt God’ by his fans in college, a name that has stuck with him to the NFL. All that is left is for him to take the pitch in a real game and show it. The former San Diego State player did not get a chance to prove himself after being drafted and cut by the Bills before he could take the pitch.

Nevertheless, he is geared up to take the field with the Kansas City Chiefs and his latest video shows him punting the ball for almost the length of the football field, with great hang time. Here’s the video of Araiza punting a long one with ease:

WOW: New #Chiefs punter Matt Araiza is HITTING BOMBS while training. The “Punt God” has one of the best legs we’ve ever seen, with the ability to PUNT 85+ YARDS, with a crazy hang time. (h/t @chiefstorm2)

pic.twitter.com/93gEfe3BSM — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 28, 2024

Bills also received criticism for cutting him, but it was too late by then and the Chiefs picked him up at the right time. Bills fans were even discussing ways to get him back, but alas the boat had sailed away. With expectations to make a run for a three-peat, and with the change in kickoff rules, this seems to be a massive addition to Chiefs’ special teams, and big blow for the Bills.

He did record an 82 yard terrific punt for the Bills before being cut:

Bills’ punter Matt Araiza connected on this 82-yard punt: pic.twitter.com/w8WAqUfqy1 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 13, 2022

Fans were thoroughly impressed by his ability to punt the ball so high you barely see it with a single camera. Only the amazing coverage of the NFL cameras can capture his insanely high punts.

NFL World Reacts to Matt Araiza’s Unreal Looking Punts

After the turmoil he faced in personal life, he was well received by the NFL fans. They believe he was falsely accused and thus to see him get back to the field is a welcome change. But those who already hate the Chiefs for their dominant run, did not like how loaded they are even in special teams. Here are the best reactions:

After everything he went through, HES GOING TO BE A PRO BOWLER — No Swim Zone (@noswimzone) June 28, 2024

Some fans were waiting for these videos to come out:

They call him the punt god for a reason — DarkoSo❌ething101 (@sui_bk) June 28, 2024

Excited to have him, just hopefully we don’t have to punt too much — Storm Dynasty (@chiefstorm2) June 28, 2024

While others reminded him that he might have really tough competition at the pro level:

Not even the best punter in his division — Tristen Kuhn (@KuhnTristen) June 28, 2024

So clearly he has to show what he’s made of in the gridiron and maybe then he can earn his name at the Pro level. But at this time, his practice videos are enough to hype up Chiefs nation. And with the start of the season still a good three months away, fans will have to make do with just that.