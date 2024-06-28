mobile app bar

Kansas City Chiefs Punter Matt Araiza Goes Viral For Showing Why He’s Named “Punt God”

Utsav Khanna
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Kansas City Chiefs Punter Matt Araiza Goes Viral For Showing Why He's Named "Punt God"

November 19, 2021: San Diego State Aztecs place kicker Matt Araiza (2) waits to attempt an extra point try during the NCAA, College League, USA football game featuring the San Diego State Aztecs and the UNLV Rebels at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. The San Diego State Aztecs defeated the UNLV Rebels 28 to 20. /CSM USA – ZUMAc04_ 20211120_zaf_c04_020 Copyright: xChristopherxTrimx

Kansas City Chiefs punter Matt Araiza made headlines for all the wrong reasons last year. But with that part of his life behind him seemingly, the 24-year-old has started to go viral for what he joined the nfl for; punting.

He was even named, ‘Punt God’ by his fans in college, a name that has stuck with him to the NFL. All that is left is for him to take the pitch in a real game and show it.  The former San Diego State player did not get a chance to prove himself after being drafted and cut by the Bills before he could take the pitch.

Nevertheless, he is geared up to take the field with the Kansas City Chiefs and his latest video shows him punting the ball for almost the length of the football field, with great hang time. Here’s the video of Araiza punting a long one with ease:

Bills also received criticism for cutting him, but it was too late by then and the Chiefs picked him up at the right time. Bills fans were even discussing ways to get him back, but alas the boat had sailed away.  With expectations to make a run for a three-peat, and with the change in kickoff rules, this seems to be a massive addition to Chiefs’ special teams, and big blow for the Bills.

He did record an 82 yard terrific punt for the Bills before being cut:

Fans were thoroughly impressed by his ability to punt the ball so high you barely see it with a single camera. Only the amazing coverage of the NFL cameras can capture his insanely high punts.

NFL World Reacts to Matt Araiza’s Unreal Looking Punts

After the turmoil he faced in personal life, he was well received by the NFL fans. They believe he was falsely accused and thus to see him get back to the field is a welcome change. But those who already hate the Chiefs for their dominant run, did not like how loaded they are even in special teams. Here are the best reactions:

Some fans were waiting for these videos to come out:

While others reminded him that he might have really tough competition at the pro level:

So clearly he has to show what he’s made of in the gridiron and maybe then he can earn his name at the Pro level. But at this time, his practice videos are enough to hype up Chiefs nation. And with the start of the season still a good three months away, fans will have to make do with just that.

About the author

Utsav Khanna

Utsav Khanna

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Utsav Khanna, an NFL journalist with a keen eye for the game, has been covering the sport for the past two years, trying to bring the most interesting stories from and around the game. Armed with a degree in English Journalism from the prestigious Indian Institute of Mass Communication, he transitioned from a background in Public Relations to pursue his passion for sports reporting. Having penned over 200 insightful articles, he tries to bring in all the perspectives while writing as the NFL probably as one of the most intricate ecosystems in all of sports. A fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers, he admires the way Coach Mike Tomlin makes players buy-in into a system and entrusts them in challenging situations.

Read more from Utsav Khanna

Share this article

Don’t miss these