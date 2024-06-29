Kansas Hero Travis Kelce Admits He Would Love to Play For This City too

Travis Kelce recently stole the show in London, performing in front of 90,000 enthusiastic Swifties with his lady love Taylor Swift. It’s clear that he won many hearts at the City of Dreams. However, Kelce grew fond of London himself- so much so, that he hinted that he might even consider playing for London, as the only other team he would play for except the Chiefs.

Advertisement

As a core member of the Kansas City Chiefs’ powerhouse team, Kelce’s hypothetical departure could be shocking news for the fans and the KC clan. The Chiefs are on the brink of a historic three-peat this season, and Kelce is an important piece in their success.

Despite the stature, Kelce, on a recent episode of “New Heights,” confessed his newfound love for London. He also expressed his willingness to only leave the Chiefs if he had the possibility of playing abroad. As Jason asked if Travis would ever like to play for a team in London, the Chiefs star answered with optimism.

“Yes yes, 100%. Unquestionably. I’m, actually, I’m waiting for that team to play for another team other than the Chiefs…like that’s the only situation…if I get to play abroad,“ Kelce mentioned.

Though the idea of Kelce leaving the Chiefs for a London-based team might seem far-fetched, the NFL’s global expansion efforts make it a possibility that can’t be entirely ruled out. The mere prospect of it certainly created a buzz among fans, sparking excitement and curiosity about what the future might hold for Travis Kelce.

Jason and Travis Kelce Discuss the Possibility of an NFL Team in London

When Travis Kelce hinted at the possibility of leaving the Kansas City Chiefs for a future NFL team in London, even Jason had quite the acceptance for his brother’s stance. However, the two pondered on how long would it be for the NFL to have a team in London. According to Travis, with the kind of global outreach that the NFL is witnessing, it wouldn’t take more than a decade for a team to come up in the City of Dreams.

“How long do you think it’ll be before there’s an NFL team in London,” asked Jason, to which Travis instantly remarked, “Less than 10 years.”

But, it is barely a possibility that Kelce could go on playing till time. Travis Kelce’s entire career has been with the Chiefs since they drafted him in 2012. Over a 12-year run, Kelce has become a cornerstone of the team, earning three Super Bowl wins and establishing his legacy as one of the greatest tight ends in NFL history. Despite aging, he continues to grow like fine wine, leading the Chiefs to make him the highest-paid tight end in the league.

Arguably, Travis Kelce’s connection to Kansas City goes beyond football. The city has given him everything, and by all appearances, he is likely to retire as a Chiefs player. His relationship with Taylor Swift, who has gradually grown into a passionate Chiefs fan herself, makes it more improbable for the tight end to leave Kansas City.

But like many other times, fans have embraced Travis Kelce’s love for London with his classical humor. While the idea of him joining a London-based NFL team might create buzz, it’s clear that his heart—and likely his career—remains firmly rooted in Kansas City.