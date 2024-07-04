Kelce Family Celebrates $865,000 Raised By Jason and Kylie Kelce’s Beer Bowl

The Kelce family successfully organized another year of Beer Bowl for the Eagles Autism Foundation, with Jason Kelce smoothly handling another bartending shift, and raising significant money for the noble cause. A week after the event, the dollar figures are in, and things look optimistic as the Philadelphians drank $865,000 worth of beer.

Advertisement

Kylie Kelce took to Instagram to share this fantastic accomplishment. Like a true Philly girl, she thanked the people of her city for making the event memorable. She emphasized that while people may make assumptions about Philly fans, in times of need, they come together, and she is proud to be part of this community.

She expressed her gratitude for the support, acknowledging that the event’s success wouldn’t have been possible without the generosity who spent their money to support something great. Kylie wrote,

“Year 4 numbers are in…. In just 2 days you helped raise $865,000 and counting!!! The enthusiasm and generosity around this event never ceases to amazing me. People can say what they want about Philly and Eagles fans, but it’s things like this that make it clear why we are so proud to be a part of this community. We might throw snowballs at Santa, but we’ll also throw money across a bar and chug some beers to support people with Autism!”

The 2-day event was a resounding success. While the family-friendly activities on day one had their charm, it was the drinking games and the Beer Bowl on the 2nd day that stole the show. Flip cup and beer ball were among the drinking games of choice, attracting the city’s notorious booze hounds and functioning alcoholics to the favorite watering hole for the day.

The event also featured nail hammering while drinking, culminating in one final beer chug. Santa’s Revenge emerged as the new winner, taking home the “Golden Baby” trophy and $50k in prize money. Despite the absence of Travis Kelce, the event generated $865,000 and counting for the cause. The Super Bowl-winning Center continues to help the community.

Jason Kelce Bartends Like a Pro

Wearing an Eagles green and white luchador mask, Jason embraced his role as a bartender all while fully engaging in fun. He took pictures and signed autographs for fans, ensuring everyone had the opportunity to take selfies with him and his friends, including former teammates who also took turns bartending.

He also signed jerseys- both authentic and game-worn, footballs, a bike adorned with Eagles colors and logos, and an Eagles poker table. These items were auctioned by Team 62 and the Eagles Autism Foundation. While Jason played his part by serving beer, Kylie handled the behind-the-scenes work, securing sponsors and ensuring everything ran smoothly.

In addition to bartending and organizing Beer Bowls, Jason has found other ways to support the community. He also held a celebrity golf tournament for charity and through his Be Philly Foundation, he invests in the youth of Philadelphia by providing them with the tools, confidence, and courage they need to build a brighter future for themselves.

The Eagles fan might not seem on the field anymore but they know he will always be one of them.