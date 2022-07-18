Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields could be playing for the most wins in NFL history in week 2

The Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers are two of the most historic franchises and in week 2, Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields will have a lot on the line.

Chicago was one of the first teams ever in NFL history. In 1920, Chicago and Arizona were the founder members for the league. The next team to enter the league was the Green Bay Packers in 1921.

These two teams have a lot history. They’ve played the most games in history too. Chicago has played the most at 1,471 games. Green Bay is second at 1,462.

Combined, the two teams have won five Super Bowls. Sure, in recent memory, the ‘rivalry’ has been a little lopsided, but back in the day, a game between these two meant something special. Pride was always on the line.

Being in the same division has helped build that rivalry, and even now, when the Packers are well ahead of the Bears, a Chicago-Green Bay matchup always draws the crowd out.

November 3, 1985#Bears #Packers

🐴💩greeted them in the locker room when they go to Lambeau.

Ditka showed the team and told them that’s what they think of us.

Payton 28-192-1 3-14

William Perry caught his only touchdown

16-10 #Bears pic.twitter.com/QR45pAf68i — Old Time Football 🏈 (@Ol_TimeFootball) July 13, 2022

Also Read: Peyton Manning forced Tennessee to settle a $300,000 suit to cover up for his scandalous activities

Aaron Rodgers and Justin Fields are playing for a piece of NFL history in week 2

Surprisingly, the Bears and Packers may have a lot on the line in their week 2 matchup. Yes, it’s only the beginning of the season, and the Bears are likely missing the playoffs again, so why is this game so important?

Currently, the Bears have the most wins in NFL history with 783. Green Bay is right behind them at 782. In week 1, the Bears will play against the San Francisco 49ers, and the Packers will play against the Vikings.

There’s a high chance the Bears will be 0-1 and the Packers will be 1-0 after the week 1 games. That means both Green Bay and Chicago will be tied in first place for the most wins in NFL history. If that’s the case, the winner of that week two game will take sole possession of first place for most wins in NFL history.

Of course, the lead is definitely going to change multiple times throughout the season depending on how both teams perform. The Packers will also likely win more games than the Bears this year, so by the end of the season, Green Bay will sit atop the all-time standings.

However, it’s still going to be interesting to see Fields and Rodgers duke it out for history.

Is this the year the Packers overtake the Bears for most wins? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/8qYCkFoCU1 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) July 15, 2022

Also Read: Tom Brady net worth in 2022 is $50 million less than what Floyd Mayweather earned from a single boxing match