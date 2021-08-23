NFL

“Mac Jones Is A Hall Of Famer”: Patriots Rookie Grades Out As Best QB In Preseason Making NFL Fans Jump To Wild Conclusions

Mac Jones
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
"They’ve got six manufacturers" - Pierre Gasly wants Formula 1 to be more competitive and closely-fought like MotoGP
Next Article
"I'm closest to Kyrie Irving amongst my mentees": Kobe Bryant on the relationship he shards with the Nets star
Latest NBA News
LeBron James
‘LeBron James has a new compulsion with ‘gloat posting’: Skip Bayless blasts Lakers star for using social media to cover up his “phony GOAT” case

LeBron James either has hardcore stans or diehard haters, there’s no in-between, and it often…