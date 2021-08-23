“Mac Jones Is A Hall Of Famer”: Patriots Rookie Grades Out As Best QB In Preseason Making NFL Fans Jump To Wild Conclusions

Mac Jones has had a great preseason so far, showing why he could be the quarterback of the future for the New England Patriots.

The Patriots needed an answer at an quarterback last year after Tom Brady left the franchise, and so they decided to go with a low-risk, potentially high-reward signing with Cam Newton.

However, Newton contracted Covid-19 and the fact that the Pats didn’t really have a great receiving group all resulted in a pretty disappointing season. New England did bring Cam back for this season, but when they had the chance to take a quarterback in.

The race is still on to see who starts for the Patriots, and things didn’t get easier after both quarterbacks had strong a preseason game against the Eagles. the NFL Draft, they did so, selecting Mac Jones out of Alabama.

A nice end to a productive week. pic.twitter.com/DNEsRp2Fkw — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 20, 2021

Mac Jones Grading Out As Best Quarterback In Preseason Has Patriots Fans Losing It

Jones had an absolutely amazing performance against the Philadelphia Eagles in his second preseason game. He finished 13-19 for 146 yards while making some pretty nice throws.

Mac Jones on a frozen rope 🚀

pic.twitter.com/rOiDECIg0t — PFF (@PFF) August 20, 2021

That performance comes after he went 13-19 for 87 yards against the Washington Football Team in his first preseason game.

Jones’ performances have been so great to the point where he’s PFF’s highest graded quarterback in the preseason, ranking ahead of the four rookie quarterbacks taken before him in Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, Trey Lance, and Zach Wilson.

The highest-graded QBs so far this preseason 🎯 pic.twitter.com/sfDS55wJtf — PFF (@PFF) August 23, 2021

Of course, Patriots fans were quick to react, jumping to some wild takes after seeing just how well Jones has played during the preseason.

Patriots QBs vs. Eagles: Mac Jones:

🔹13-19

🔹146 yards

🔹0 TDs Cam Newton:

🔹8-9

🔹103 yards

🔹1 TD pic.twitter.com/dvYttYlarU — PFF (@PFF) August 20, 2021

While some fans compared him to Brady, other teams were ready to declare Jones as a Hall of Famer. It’s easy for fans to overreact to the preseason, but we still need to wait for the regular season and a few more years to see how Jones and the other rookies truly pan out.

