Green Bay Packers Lead Chicago Bears By 1,724 Points in Historic NFL Record Amid 104-Year Rivalry

Chicago Bears wide receiver DJ Moore (2) fumbles the ball against Green Bay Packers safety Javon Bullard (20) and cornerback Carrington Valentine (24) late in the fourth quarter during their football game Sunday, January 5, 2025, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Bullard recovered the fumble. Credit-Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

The rivalry between the Chicago Bears and the Green Bay Packers is older than the Super Bowl itself, and nearly as old as the NFL. These two teams represent two of the league’s most storied franchises.

The Bears’ origins date back to 1919 as the Decatur Staleys in Illinois, before relocating to Chicago in 1921 and adopting the name ‘Chicago Bears’ in 1922. On the other hand, the Packers, founded by Curly Lambeau in 1919, officially joined the NFL in 1921, making them the third-oldest franchise in league history.

Since that year, the Packers and Bears have clashed 209 times. But what was once a tightly contested battle has become lopsided in recent decades. Green Bay has regularly competed for Super Bowl titles. Chicago, meanwhile, continues to chase the stability and success of its glory days.

The Packers lead the all-time series with 108 wins, fueled by the dominance of legendary quarterbacks Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers. Now, Jordan Love appears ready to continue the tradition of tormenting the Bears.

Chicago, however, still boasts 95 wins, an impressive tally in its own right. And the two teams have tied six times.

As two of the league’s oldest franchises, it’s no surprise that both also rank among the highest-scoring teams in NFL history. But does Chicago hold the edge here? Once again, the answer is no.

As per Stat Muse, Green Bay leads the all-time points chart with 30,355, while the Bears trail by nearly 2,000, sitting at 28,631. The Packers also hold the record for the most wins in NFL history, with 810 in 1,452 games. The Bears follow close behind in second place, with 798 wins across 1,486 games.

The NFL’s highest-scoring franchises

The New York Giants, established in 1925, sit third with 27,213 points from 1,421 games, including 724 wins. Despite being founded in 1937, the Los Angeles Rams claim the fourth spot with 27,182 points over 1,251 games. The Philadelphia Eagles fall just outside the top five in all-time wins, but they rank fifth in total points, with 26,941 from 1,304 games.

What about today’s powerhouse teams, like the Kansas City Chiefs? While they haven’t cracked the top 10 yet, they’re rising quickly. Kansas City currently sits at 13th with 22,546 points from 1,000 games.

The Baltimore Ravens, being a relatively young franchise, don’t yet appear in the top 25. However, the Cincinnati Bengals do make the cut, landing at 25th with 18,670 points from 887 games, though that’s hardly worth bragging about.

The Detroit Lions, another legacy franchise founded in 1930, rank sixth in total points with 26,704 over 1,349 games. More impressively, they lead the league in points scored over the last three seasons, with 1,478, thanks to their resurgence under head coach Dan Campbell.

The Buffalo Bills may rank only 21st in all-time points (20,665), but over the past three seasons, they’ve scored the second-most points in the league with 1,431. The Eagles round out the top three in that span, with 1,373 points.