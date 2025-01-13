Kelvin Banks Jr. NFL Draft 2025: Possible Landing Spots for the Texas OT

Kelvin Banks Jr. has announced that he’s forgoing his final year of eligibility and entering the 2025 NFL Draft. He’s one of the best offensive tackles in college football and should make an immediate impact wherever he goes. Banks has explosive quickness out of his stance and projects as a high-ceiling prospect with mental traits that could make him a multi-time Pro-Bowler.

Advertisement

The only real issue with Banks is his size. At 6 foot 4, he’s going to be smaller than most defensive tackles and edge rushers in the league. But he more than makes up for it with his wide 324 lbs. frame. Offensive line-hungry teams are going to be fighting over Banks and Will Campbell out of LSU as the top two linemen in the draft. But neither is projected to go in the top 5.

Let’s take a look at some landing spots for the Texas product as he prepares for D-Day.

3) Dallas Cowboys

Banks is a native Texan who decided to stay in-state for college. Why not stay in-state for the NFL as well? Of course, this decision isn’t up to him, but the Cowboys could certainly use a sure thing like Banks on their line. Gone are the days when Dallas boasted one of the most dominant o-lines in the 90s and early-mid 2010s. The Cowboys began the season with two rookies on the line after drafting Tyler Guyton in the first round last draft.

Guyton has been nothing short of a disappointment. He started the first 11 games before being benched for Chuma Edoga. Guyton hasn’t seemed to grasp the blocking scheme in Dallas just yet. But Banks is already far more mentally capable of deciphering how to fit into a blocking scheme. He would work wonders for a Cowboys O-line in need of long-term stability.

Zach Martin, Tyron Smith, and Travis Frederick are all long gone. It’s time for Dallas to reinvest in the foundation that made past teams great. With the 12th pick in the first round, Banks would need to slide just a bit, but it’s within the range of possibilities.

2) San Francisco 49ers

The issue for Dallas is that their longtime rivals own the pick before them, and they just might use it on a guy like Banks. Trent Williams may still be the best left tackle in the game, but there’s no way around the fact that he’s getting old. He missed significant games down the stretch that contributed to the 49ers’ eventual demise. The Niners also saw two other linemen lose their seasons to injury.

Banks could step into this offense and dominate from day one. Kyle Shanahan runs a more advanced blocking scheme than most coaches. But Banks should have the mental capacity and knowledge to thrive in his system. He has quick feet, can get outside the tackle box to throw a block, and excels at transitioning to the second level.

If Banks is still on the board at 11, San Fran should spend their capital on him. It would go a long way in rebuilding an offensive line around Christian McCaffrey and could be the difference in another Super Bowl run.

1) Chicago Bears

The Bears absolutely have to address their O-line in the draft and free agency this offseason. Caleb Williams was sacked an astounding 68 times — good for the third most in NFL history. It was 16 more than the second most in the league this season, as Williams was constantly running for his life. Not a great way to introduce the number one overall franchise quarterback.

Banks would be walking into a line room in disarray, but he might be able to stand out and shine above the rest. Whether it’s Banks or Campbell, the Bears must ensure they secure one of the top O-line prospects. It wouldn’t just be a great pick at 10, but it would also be mentally relieving for Williams, knowing he has some protection.