“Kermit Done Being Kissed By the Princess”: Cam Newton Cancels Raiders Muppet Humor For Patrick Mahomes

Anushree Gupta
Published

Patrick Mahomes has surprisingly found an ally in Cam Newton. After the Raiders decided to troll the Chiefs quarterback for his eccentric voice using a Kermit the Frog doll, Newton came to the defense of Mahomes and obliterated the Raiders and the player involved with the video.

During the latest episode of his podcast ‘4th&1,’ Newton couldn’t resist taking a jab at the Raiders player who brought the Patrick Mahomes muppet to life. With Mahomes’ impressive track record, it’s clear Newton was suggesting that the joke didn’t land quite as intended.

“He ain’t Kermit the Frog,” Newton quipped, before adding, “Kermit done being kissed by the princess…Who the f**k are you?” 

As Newton figured out that one of the players involved in the video was a rookie from the Raiders camp, he took his trolling up a notch:

“A rookie? Doing that? He didn’t know any better, he wasn’t even there last year…He wasn’t watching (last year’s games) because of the Raiders.”

Newton humorously pointed out that this rookie has earned the title of the guy who tried (and failed) to roast the Chiefs quarterback with a puppet show.

Of course, Newton is in Mahomes’s corner. The Chiefs QB is heading into his eighth NFL season, with three rings already under his belt, with two consecutive wins in the past two seasons. One would think, this would mean Mahomes would take it a little easy now, but he’s now laser-focused on that three-peat.

Opponents should stop poking the bear

You’d think the man with two Super Bowl rings and MVP titles at just 28 years of age would be chilling and soaking in the success, but Mahomes finds himself with more fuel for the fire.

Despite Mahomes’ incredible performances and back-to-back Super Bowl appearances, his fellow players ranked him as the fourth-best player in 2024. That’s right, not even the top three! However, the kicker in the situation was that his former teammate, Tyreek Hill, snagged the top spot, with Lamar Jackson also ranked ahead of him.

The ranking sparked plenty of chatter among fans and analysts. Many, like national reporter Cameron Wolfe, were scratching their heads and wondering, “Why is everyone poking the bear again?”

Though Mahomes is usually cool and focused, these recent slights are sure to give him a bit of extra motivation. Whether it’s a puppet show or a player ranking, these are the kinds of things that can put a chip on even the best player’s shoulder.

As the new season kicks off, Mahomes now has some fresh material to drive him. If history is any indication, a motivated Mahomes is a dangerous Mahomes and that just makes the three-peat even more likely for the Chiefs.

Anushree Gupta

Anushree Gupta

Anushree Gupta is an NFL sports journalist for The SportsRush.

