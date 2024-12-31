“Kicked My Brother Right in the Gonads”: Rob Gronkowski Revisits His Wild Vegas Memory From His “True Maniac Stage”

Rob Gronkowski has always been a party animal and a maniac when it comes to having fun. The former tight end has often talked about how regular partying enhanced his abilities on the field and made him a better person. His wild adventures didn’t stop, even when he broke his forearm in 2013, which, as Gronkowski says, is his best memory from Sin City. And why wouldn’t it be? He got to kick his brother in the gonads.

Gronkowski joined Up and Adams to detail the crazy story from when he was 23. He talked about how he had broken his forearm and showed the scar that he still has from it to this day. But regardless of the pain, he still had the energy to bring out the party animal.

To set the scene, Gronk and his brother were on stage with LMFAO — a popular group from the early 2010s known for their party hits “Party Rock Anthem” and “Shots.” It’s no surprise that 23-year-old Gronk could be found at the concert. But what not many, especially the audience, expected was a brief WWE-like moment between Rob and his brother on stage.

“I have a broken arm with a cast on, my brother was on stage with me too. This was when I was in my true maniac era, and I kicked my brother right in the gonads… he bent down like a WWE character, and then I turned around and gave him a stone-cold stunner right on stage.”

Gronkowski said that afterward, the crowd went nuts. He also says that his brother took the suplex in good fun and that they still laugh about it to this day. The moment happened over 10 years ago and was all shown on ESPN.

The story remains wild and perfectly fits the character Gronk has created for himself. What’s great about him is that there are moments when he can put on a suit and be Rob Gronkowski, the professional football analyst. Then, there are other times when he rips the suit off and becomes ‘Gronk’ — a party freakazoid of nature. He’s truly one of a kind.

.@RobGronkowski‘s BEST VEGAS story is exactly what you’d think it’d be “I kicked my brother right in the gonads… and then I turned around and gave him a stone cold stunner right on stage.”@heykayadams pic.twitter.com/YbWhyqkabR — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) December 31, 2024

Gronkowski was a Hall of Fame tight end on the field. He isn’t eligible for induction until 2025, but many expect him to be a first-ballot selection. Gronk is considered one of the most productive tight ends in NFL history. He played a major role in four of Tom Brady’s four Super Bowl rings.

What makes him even more special is that he never let his off-the-field antics detract from his on-field play. And, as mentioned, Gronkowski was always adamant that partying during his free time helped him succeed when it came to game time.

While it may be hard to believe to some, letting loose in your free time is often a great way to recuperate after playing a sport. There’s so much that is demanded from athletes at the highest level — both mentally and physically. It’s good to give yourself a break when you can. Just don’t overdo it and stay responsible, like Gronk.