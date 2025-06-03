Kay Adams Weighs in on Patrick Mahomes vs. Cam Ward Debate: “He Does Not Have a Travis Kelce or Andy Reid”

Throughout his pre-draft evaluation process, many scouts and pundits alike found themselves likening Miami’s quarterback prospect, Cam Ward, to the premier passer in the league, Patrick Mahomes. While there’s certainly a disparity between the two in regards to accolades, many believe that Ward already possesses the inherent traits that are necessary to compete with the likes of the game’s greatest signal callers today.

However, the titled host of the Up & Adams Show, Kay Adams, doesn’t believe that those lofty comparisons are fair to the 23-year-old Ward. While she was willing to maintain that he had every right to be the de facto first overall choice in the 2025 NFL Draft, the masses should pump the brakes a bit when it comes to setting forth any kind of meaningful expectations for Ward in year one.

According to Adams, the Tennessee Titans do not have the same means of accommodation for Ward that the Kansas City Chiefs did for Mahomes.

“He does not have a Travis Kelce, Andy Reid, or Tyreek Hill. And he didn’t sit behind Alex Smith.”

Nevertheless, her guest analyst for the day, ESPN’s Kevin Clark, remained adamant that the pieces are in place and that it’s now a matter of having the stars align in their favor. In the eyes of Clark, the ACC product is about as close as one can get to a replica version of Mahomes.

“He has Mahomes’ ability to see the field, every place. And all of his flaws and mistakes were him trying to do too much, which is exactly what Mahomes was doing… I could do an hour on Cam Ward but I’ll just say this, very simply, I think he can do the extraordinary, the Superman. I think he can do the very easy, the Clark Kent… I’m buying all of the stock, all of the stock.”

Going as far as to predict that Ward will walk away from the 2025 regular season with the Offensive Rookie of the Year award in his bag, Clark seems to suggest that the only thing standing between the incoming rookie and immediate success is the rest of the Titans’ lackluster roster. Unfortunately, however, the media has made a bad habit out of singing the first overall draft pick’s praises a bit too soon.

Following his selection in the 2024 NFL Draft, Caleb Williams received similar comparisons to Mahomes. Before his professional debut, several of ESPN’s pundits were claiming that Williams was inheriting the best position of any rookie quarterback in NFL history, with many of them predicting the Chicago Bears to surge their way right into the playoffs.

The end result proved to be a 5-12 regular season record that saw Williams routinely struggle. The Bears’ 10-game losing streak proved to be enough to warrant them firing their head coach midseason for the first time in franchise history.

Should the Titans hope to have a smoother developmental period with their first overall quarterback, then they would be wise to avoid the hubris that plagued both the city of Chicago and the media. Simply put, don’t count your chickens until they hatch.