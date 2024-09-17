Kirk Cousins Looks Funny in Falcons Uniform — Analyst Refuses to Change His “Negative Take” After MNF Win

Sep 16, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins (18) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Kirk Cousins’s last-minute touchdown was enough to win the game and shut down the haters but as per this former NFL scout, there is one stain he won’t be able to wash from his shirt.

Advertisement

Last week, Cousins faced criticism for failing to score points despite penetrating the opposition’s red zone multiple times. However, this Monday night show was enough to shut down critics but John Middlekauff wasn’t fully convinced.

On his YouTube channel, he claimed that Cousins’s performance in the game was good enough to cancel out some of the criticism but there were still notable issues with his passing.

After that, he lightheartedly added that Kirk might improve his passing in the coming games but won’t be able to do anything about his new uniform. He said:

“He does look funny in a Falcon’s uniform. Like I don’t think that’s going to change as the season goes on regardless of how much success they have he looks funny in the uniform,.”

In Middlekauff’s opinion, except for the 3rd quarter touchdown play with Mooney, Kirk’s overall performance wasn’t exceptional and with the Chiefs game coming next week the “Penix talk is only going to grow.”

The team picked the highly rated Penix Jr. in the first round of the 2024 draft just days after signing Cousins on a $180 million deal. Ever since fans and analysts have been divided over who could be the franchise quarterback that can win them the Super Bowl.

In the game, the former Vikings QB looked like his old self, scoring 2 touchdowns in 20 passes and covering 241 yards. He threw 6 passes to wide receiver London including a phenomenal 7-yard touchdown pass from the red zone. However, he claimed that he could do much better.

Kirk Cousins admits he wasn’t sharp enough

After the game, Cousins claimed that he was still adjusting to the system and could still improve his passing accuracy. In his opinion, the last touchdown play was his best attempt and he’ll try to replicate the same level of passes in the next game against the Chiefs.

For the better part of the 1st half, Cousins made some good throws but wasn’t able to convert them into points and the team only scored 2 field goals. After that, he improved significantly to score the 1st touchdown in the third quarter of the game followed by a game-winning touchdown in the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

If Cousins keeps up his form to lead the team against the Chiefs, they will become a serious contender for the playoffs. Otherwise, the team might be forced to make a tough choice between the rookie QB and the veteran.