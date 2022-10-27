KJ Hamler Confirms Russell Wilson Wasn’t Bullsh*tting While Making The “Flight Workout” Confession

Oct 23, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) stretches before the game against the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Desperate to make a comeback, Russell Wilson confessed that he completed a long workout to prepare for the Jaguars game while he was on the London flight.

Russell Wilson joining the Broncos was a massive news this offseason. Fans were excited, expectations were high but till now, Wilson hasn’t been able to do justice to his talent.

In fact, under him, the Denver Broncos matchups were turning out to be utterly boring encounters. The fans got so frustrated that they started requesting the league not to torture them with more Broncos primetime games.

As far as Wilson is concerned, there have been reports of his teammates not getting along with him. Moreover, he has been accused of thinking too highly of himself and presenting a fake personality which has apparently frustrated his mates.

Russell Wilson Was Preparing For The Jaguars Game On Flight While Other Players Were Sleeping

Recently, Wilson was brutally trolled after he claimed that he had a long workout during the 8-hour flight to London. The QB stated that while his teammates slept, he was busy doing high knees in the aisle.

Wilson stated that for the first two hours on the flight, he watched the film and for the next four hours, while the rest of the teammates were knocked out, he did high knee and other exercises to make sure that he was ready to rock.

He went on to add that he slept for just one hour and the utilized the remaining one hour by watching some more film. After his plane workout confession, innumerable NFL fans claimed that Wilson didn’t shy away from annoying his mates even on the flight.

No BS lol https://t.co/lASWKIuLUC — KJ HAMLER (@Kj_hamler) October 26, 2022

However, Browns Wide Receiver K.J Hamler confirmed that Wilson was actually not lying about the long mid-air workout. “No BS lol,” Hamler Tweeted while sharing a report about Wilson’s on-flight routine.

While it sounds great that Wilson utilized the air-time well, one can’t shy away from the fact that one man galavanting around on the plane while rest of his mates are sleeping would have been a frustrating experience for everyone on the flight, except for Wilson.

The Broncos are set to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars coming weekend and we can expect an entertaining clash.

